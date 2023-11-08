UConn's Paige Bueckers dons Gigi Bryant quote shirt at practice, honoring legacy as she readies for post-injury return

In a heartfelt gesture of remembrance and respect, UConn women's basketball standout guard Paige Bueckers honored the late Gianna “Gigi” Bryant in a unique way during a recent practice session. As she gears up for an eagerly anticipated return to the court, Bueckers wore a shirt bearing a quote attributed to Gigi, “WHEN YOU THINK YOU CAN'T UCONN,” symbolizing a shared spirit of resilience and determination.

Paige Bueckers rocking a Gigi Bryant shirt at UConn practice today 💛💜 She makes her return to the court tomorrow vs. Dayton after suffering an ACL tear in August 2022 🙌 (via @maggie_vanoni) pic.twitter.com/PAQQlg5Gfw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 8, 2023

The young Husky's tribute resonated not just within the basketball community but also among those who continue to feel the absence of Gigi, the daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Gigi's dream to one day don the UConn jersey and make her mark in women's basketball remains a story of aspiration.

Bueckers has been sidelined due to a significant knee injury sustained during a pickup game in August 2022. She suffered a torn ACL, and had to undergo a lengthy recovery period. She missed the entire 2022-23 season but is returning for the 2023-24 NCAA season​​. Her journey back to full health has been a testament to her work ethic and dedication, much like the perseverance Gigi Bryant's quote on her shirt represents.

As Paige Bueckers prepares for her return, she is keenly aware of the void left by her absence. Known for her dynamic playmaking and scoring ability, her comeback is highly anticipated by fans and analysts who have missed her presence on the court.

Bueckers is not just lacing up her sneakers; she's tying in the dreams and aspirations of players like Gigi, who inspire future generations. This moment of homage by Bueckers, highlights the impact of Gigi's dream and the enduring legacy she and her father left behind.