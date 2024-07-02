In a critical moment during Euro 2024, the stage was set for Cristiano Ronaldo to score a record-breaking goal and lead his team into the quarter-finals. Portugal earned a penalty late in the first half of extra time against Slovenia. However, Ronaldo missed the chance to score in his sixth consecutive European Championship as Jan Oblak saved his spot-kick.

Ronaldo took the spot-kick after Slovenia’s Vanja Drkusic was penalized for fouling Diogo Jota inside the penalty box.

With the match deadlocked at 0-0, Ronaldo was eager to break the stalemate and secure Portugal's spot in the quarter-finals against France. However, Oblak parried his shot, tipping the ball onto the post.

Portugal's nailbiter against Slovenia

Before Oblak's save, Ronaldo had already suffered a difficult evening, missing several free-kick attempts. The Al-Nassr striker failed to score during the tournament's group stages, marking the first time this has happened in a major international competition in his career.

Ronaldo stepped up and redeemed himself by scoring his team’s first penalty, while Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved all three of Slovenia’s attempts. Costa thus became the first goalkeeper to save three penalties at a European Championship.

Costa's save from Slovenia’s young standout Benjamin Šeško in extra time kept Portugal in the match. Šeško took advantage of a rare error from 41-year-old Pepe to break free, but Costa thwarted his attempt with a timely leg extension, forcing the game into a penalty shootout.

Portugal converted all four of their penalties, with Bernardo Silva slotting home the fourth to secure the victory.

Following their penalty shootout victory, Ronaldo and Portugal secured a quarter-final clash with France, setting the stage for a rematch of the 2016 final—a game where the veteran striker's emotions once again played a significant role.

Ugly night for Cristiano Ronaldo

Prior to Costa's impressive goalkeeping performance, the evening seemed to be heading towards frustration for Portugal and Ronaldo. The 39-year-old, who had yet to score at Euro 2024 before Monday's match, faced similar challenges at the Frankfurt Arena.

Ronaldo had chances to score with his head and, as usual, took free kicks for Portugal. Some of his attempts went over the bar, and he directed another straight at Oblak. Ronaldo's best opportunity in regular time came in the final minutes when he received a pass near the goal, but his left-footed shot went straight at Oblak.

The frustrations clearly weighed on Ronaldo, who was visibly emotional during the extra-time interval. His teammates tried to console him and help him regain focus for the remainder of the match.

Record-breaking Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo had already achieved a historic milestone at Euro 2024 by becoming the first player to compete in six European Championships, but he has not shown his usual effectiveness in this tournament.

He has now played seven games in major international tournaments with Portugal without scoring. Considering his world record of 130 goals, his recent inability to score is somewhat surprising and raises questions about whether he should continue to be a permanent fixture in the team.

Ronaldo debuted in the European Championship in 2004, when Portugal, the host nation, lost to Greece in the final. He later led his country to the promised land at Euro 2016, his sole major trophy at the international level, despite being substituted in the first half of the final due to injury.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus star played in all of Portugal’s Group F matches this year but did not score.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also taken the most shots of any player in his four games at Euro 2024—20—yet he has not scored a goal. Nevertheless, Friday’s quarterfinal against France presents Ronaldo with the opportunity to become the oldest goalscorer at the Euros if he manages to find the back of the net.