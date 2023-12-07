UEFA forms expert panel to investigate high ACL injury rates in women's soccer, aiming to improve player health and advance the sport.

In a significant move towards improving player health and safety, UEFA has established a panel of women's health experts dedicated to examining the high rate of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in women's soccer. Announced on Wednesday, this initiative underscores UEFA's commitment to understanding and addressing this pressing issue in the sport.

The newly-formed panel is set to develop an ACL injury awareness questionnaire, targeting all members of the women's soccer community. This effort aims to collect comprehensive data and insights into the nature and frequency of these injuries.

“Addressing the prevalence of ACL injuries in women's soccer is crucial for the wellbeing of athletes and the advancement of the sport,” UEFA Chief Medical Officer Zoran Bahtijarevic said, as reported by Reuters.

The concern over ACL injuries is not unfounded, as several high-profile players have been sidelined by knee injuries. Notably, England's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, Catarina Macario of the United States and Vivianne Miedema from the Netherlands all missed the Women's World Cup earlier this year due to such injuries. Their absence not only impacted their respective teams' performances but also brought to light the broader issue of injury prevention and management in women's soccer.

UEFA's initiative is poised to become the cornerstone of a broader ACL injury awareness campaign, set to launch in the latter half of 2024. This campaign represents a proactive step by UEFA to enhance player safety, with the goal of reducing the incidence of these debilitating injuries and ensuring the long-term health and success of female soccer athletes.