We are almost a week into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and there has been nonstop action since the start! The United States is fighting to win their 5th World Cup Title as they get set to face the Netherlands for the second match of the group stage.

The Netherlands happened to knock out USA in the Men's World Cup in 2022, but not after a tough fight from the Americans. USA advanced to the knockout stage, but have yet to make it through the group of 16. The USWNT have much higher sites in mind as they are the most successful women's international team in the world winning this tournament four times.

As of right now, the United States is favored to win it all once again. Despite not having a complete and healthy roster, USA has the experience and some of the best footballers in the world. However, there are some tough competition this year as many teams hope to knock off the Americans for a major upset.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Outright Winner Odds

USA: +240

Spain: +320

England: +600

Germany: +700

Australia: +1100

France: +1400

Brazil: +1800

Sweden: +2500

Japan: +2500

Netherlands: +2500

USA is missing some crucial talent in the attack for this tournament. Not to mention, former captain and defender Becky Sauerbrunn as she deals with a lingering foot injury. In the attack, Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson are both out for the tournament with injuries as well. Those are three crucial players that have seen a tremendous amount of appearances for the USA.

Despite the injuries, the roster is still stacked with a bunch of familiar faces. Leading the way are stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. This will be Rapinoe's last ride, as she announced before the tournament that she will retire from the sport. Leaving everything else aside, Rapinoe is an amazing talent on the pitch. She's quick on her feet and has a knack for creating chances. As for Morgan, she's one of the best goal-scoring talents in the game and will have defenders keeping a close eye on her for the duration of each match. If those two are on their game then there is no team out there that can stop them.

Spain is currently the next best team to take home the trophy, followed by England and Germany. For Spain, they contain one of the top footballers in the world in Alexia Putellas. She has 28 goals in 101 appearances with the team and also has 126 goals in 281 appearances with Barcelona. Since Spain's loss to England last year in the 2022 Euros, this squad has lost just one match in 11 opportunities. Expect Spain to at least make it to the semi-finals of this tournament.