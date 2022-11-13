Published November 13, 2022

Israel Adesanya is the middleweight champion no longer after falling via TKO against challenger Alex Pereira in UFC 281.

After four and a half grueling rounds, Pereira connected on a massive left hook that left Adesanya rocked. He then continued on the attack until the referee had to step in and call it.

The loss marks just the second blemish on both Israel Adesanya’s MMA and UFC career. It marks Pereira’s fourth victory in as many matched since first becoming a UFC fighter.

This is far from the first time these two fighters have faced off. The victor has been a thorn to Adesanya’s side since 2016. They’ve battled twice before on the kickboxing circuit, with Pereira besting Adesanya both times to account for two of his five losses in 35 matches. His last ever kickboxing match was a KO defeat against Pereira, the only one of his career in combat sports prior to UFC 281.

Had Adesanya held on, he likely would have had the match on the scorecards after controlling most of the preceding rounds. But Pereira wields wicked power and he showed it in full force against Izzy.

Newly crowned champion Alex Pereira now boosts his MMA record to 7-1, with all but one of those wins coming by way of knockout. He’s won seven matches and a row, including all four of his UFC fights and now has the target on his back to defend the middleweight title.