On Saturday night in Perth, Australia, MMA fans laid witness to UFC history as the worlds’ pound-for-pound No. 1 and No. 2 squared off for the Lightweight belt at UFC 284. Islam Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in a five-round title battle for the ages. With Islam Makhachev the bigger fighter and major favorite, the MMA world and fans in attendance where shocked to see how well Alexander Volkanovski defended the wrestling and stood toe-to-toe with the lightweight champ on the feet.

Islam Makhachev was awarded rounds 1, 2, and 4 by all three of the judges. One of the judges had Islam winning round 3 as well, marking the 49-46 result. The decision was to the dismay of the Australian fans in attendance and viewers watching at home. On social media, the reviews were mixed as many thought Volkanovski was the more aggressive fighter in the ring. The crowd was a big factor on the scoring cards of the judges sitting at home, as the Aussie’s chanted “Volk! Volk! Volk!” and rejoiced whenever he made contact. Still, the judges sitting octagon-side felt as though Islam Makhachev had enough control time on the ground and had the better shots landed in the boxing exchanges.

Upon the announcement of his “And Still” title retention, Islam Makhachev took to the mic to give props to his opponent and send a message to the thousands of booing fans in attendance.

“You like or you don’t like, I am best fighter in the world right now,” Makhachev calmly said, per ESPN. “Thank you.”

Islam Makhachev retains the Lightweight belt and will effectively become the World pound-for-pound No. 1 with his win over Volkanovski. After the fight, Makhachev had this to say about the title challenger: “This guy so strong, he always try to push you. His style is a little bit different, how he moves fast and how he’s strong. He improved a lot in the ground, his defense. But it was good fight, and for sure it’s big experience for me….I prepare for hard fight.”

Later, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto asked Islam for his thoughts on running it back with Volkanovski, to which he said, “Why not? If UFC wants, let’s go.”

Saturday night’s fight at UFC 284 was a clear indicator that Islam Makhachev is set to dominate the 155lb division for quite some time, but he’ll have a new budding rivalry with the hungry and always challenging Alexander Volkanovski, who aims to fight three more times in 2023.