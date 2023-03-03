The UFC 285 Early Prelims will cap off with this exciting feature bout in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. Rising superstar Ian Machado Garry will look to provide an exciting performance once again has he takes on the dangerous Song Kenan of China. The Prelims will follow immediately after on ESPN and ESPN+. Check out our UFC odds series for our Garry-Kenan prediction and pick.

Ian Machado Garry is undefeated at 10-0 in his professional career and will be making his fourth UFC appearance. In his first three fights, Garry showed his ability to control and dominate all areas of a fight while still showing off his finishing power in his debut. Many believe “The Future” may be living up to his nickname, which is why he’s such a big favorite in this matchup. Ian Machado Garry stands 6’3″ and has a 74-inch reach.

Song Kenan is 19-6 in his MMA career and has gone 4-2 in his UFC bouts. His last fight came two years ago against Max Griffin in which Song was badly beat up and had to take a lengthy break due to injury. Prior to that knockout loss, he won four fights and finished three of them by knockout himself. He’ll look to get back on track after a full camp as he tries to overcome the massive underdog line. Song Kenan stands 6’0″ and has a 71.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 285 Odds: Ian Machado Garry-Song Kenan Odds

Ian Machado Garry: -850

Song Kenan: +540

Over (1.5) rounds: -108

Under (1.5) rounds: -118

How to Watch Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Ian Machado Garry Will Win

Ian Machado Garry is coming in to this fight with a world of momentum. He blew through opposition in Cage Warriors and has looked like a freight train in the UFC. Many are touting him to be the next big prospect at 170lbs, so he’s coming into this matchup with a lot of hype, as the betting lines suggest. Make no mistake, Garry deserves the praise as he’s been able to show off a next-level rounded game against a number of different fighting styles. He keeps his output high and retains power as the fight goes on. He’s gotten hit in the past but displays a great chin and resiliency in bad situations. He’ll have a massive advantage in the grappling department as he’s the bigger, stronger fighter will more creativity on the mats.

Garry will have to play to his strengths and execute a smart game plan here. He’s had a tendency to stand and exchange in fire fights with opponents. Song Kenan has good enough hands to catch Garry a few times; he’ll have to avoid too many exchanges in the pocket because of this. If Garry can engage a clinch and out-muscle Song in the wrestling, he’ll be able to win this handedly. He has a ton of momentum as the more active fighter welcoming a possibly rusty Song.

Why Song Kenan Will Win

Song Kenan fights will a very fan-friendly style and is a violent puncher at welterweight. He loves to constantly walk his opponents down and pester them with low calf kicks. He’ll let his hands fly in succession and tends to land with good accuracy. He’ll be enjoying the higher striking numbers in this fight as his output is higher than Garry’s. Song will want to focus on pressuring Garry and get him on his back foot, a spot where he doesn’t feel all too comfortable in.

Song will be slightly outsized in this matchup and will be outmatched on the ground. The key for him will be to apply constant pressure with his boxing and not give Garry room to open up with his striking. If he’s successful in doing so, he’ll have to stuff the takedowns once they come and keep calm if he finds himself on his back. Garry will look to ground-and-pound, so Song will have to be diligent in getting up from the canvas.

Final Ian Machado Garry-Song Kenan Prediction & Pick

I expect Song Kenan to have some success with his striking at the onset of this fight. However, any success he has will most likely be negated by Garry’s ability to clinch and trip up for takedowns. He’s a huge favorite, so it’s not hard to say which way this fight will go. For betting purposes, try to look for a finishing prop. Let’s take Garry to finish the fight.

Final Ian Machado Garry-Song Kenan Prediction & Pick: Ian Machado Garry (-850); by KO/TKO or Submission (-250)