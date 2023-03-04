Our odds and pick series will continue for UFC 285 as the Main Card action continues with this bout between top-10 contenders in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot of Poland will take on the surging contender No. 10 Jalin Turner looking for another consecutive win. Both of these men are forces in the division and will look to make their mark on this PPV card. Check out our UFC odds series for our Gamrot-Turner prediction and pick.

Mateusz Gamrot is 21-2 in his MMA career and has gone 4-2 in his UFC fights. He was a previously undefeated champ in KSI and has done very well against some of the tougher fighters at lightweight. Gamrot won four fights in a row all in impressive fashion after falling in his last fight to Beneil Dariush. In that one, Gamrot didn’t have any answers for Darish’s striking and couldn’t gain control after takedowns. He’ll look to get back on track as he steps into this one on a week’s notice. Gamrot stands 5’10” and has a 70.5-inch reach.

Jalin Turner is 13-5 in his fighting career and has gone 6-2 in fights with the UFC. After suffering a bad loss to Matt Frevola in 2019, Turner bounced back in a major way by winning his following five fights consecutively. During that streak, he finished two of those fights with punches and the other three by way of submission, particularly his patented guillotine choke. He’s riding a serious hot streak and has a ton of confidence here as the underdog. Turner stands 6’3″ with a 75.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 285 Odds: Mateusz Gamrot-Jalin Turner Odds

Mateusz Gamrot: -205

Jalin Turner: +172

Over (2.5) rounds: +114

Under (2.5) rounds: -146

How to Watch Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Mateusz Gamrot Will Win

With a full camp, Gamrot would be a much bigger favorite in this fight due to the vast difference in wrestling skills between him and Turner. Gamrot is one of the lightweight division’s best when it comes to taking opponents down and we’ve seen Turner struggle staying upright in the past. Coming in on a week’s notice to replace Dan Hooker, Gamrot will not have a whole lot of time to prepare for the length of Jalin Turner. Gamrot is tough beyond is own good and would take a fight on a day’s notice, so he feels confident in this matchup and should lean on his chain wrestling as the clear path to victory.

Gamrot will be massively outsized in this fight as Turner is a freak at lightweight. Nevertheless, Gamrot could prove to be the stronger guy in the cage and will most certainly lean on his wrestling if he sees success in the takedown attempts early. He’s continuing to grow as a striker and does a great job of covering up his head. He’s gotten dropped multiple times in the past, but almost always gets up immediately after and crowds his opponent. He’ll have to be vigilant when striking with Turner and not step too far out of his comfort-zone when seeking takedowns.

Why Jalin Turner Will Win

Jalin Turner is massive for the lightweight division and has the frame of a middleweight fighter. The “Tarantula” is long and uses his limbs to keep his opponents at-bay in the striking. He uses a number of high kicks to the head and will threaten with spinning attacks to the body. Turner is very good at stuffing takedowns, especially against a shorter opponent like Gamrot. Look for Turner to stay at range and use his dangerous striking to hurt Gamrot on the feet. If Gamrot begins to crowd him, he should look to clinch and land knees up the middle.

Turner will have to defend the takedowns of Gamrot to have a chance in this once. He’s severely outmatched by Gamrot in the wrestling and while he has creativity with his jiu-jitsu, Gamrot is very difficult to pull a submission off on. Turner will have to use his leverage as he’ll most likely be pressed against the cage on numerous occasions. this is where he can hurt Gamrot with big elbows from in close and compromise his cardio with body shots. If Turner can limit his mistakes, he’ll have a ton of ways to win here.

Final Mateusz Gamrot-Jalin Turner Prediction & Pick

This seems like the toughest pick on this card to make. Both fighters have very differing styles and are exceptionally good in the areas that the other lacks in. The UFC did a great job making this fight and would personally be a no-play for me as both men can win this fight if they can impose their game plan. Gamrot would be the play if he had a full camp, but I’m just not confident in the lack of preparation against a unique opponent like Turner. Let’s go with the dog Turner to lock in a submission during a takedown attempt – the value is too high for someone that’s finished three of his last five by submission.

Final Mateusz Gamrot-Jalin Turner Prediction & Pick: Jalin Turner (+172); by Submission (+950)