We continue our UFC 286 odds and pick series with this next matchup on the Early Prelims between two surging contenders in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Jai Herbert of Wolverhampton will do battle with Slovakia’s Ludovit Klein. Both fighters are ready to break into the top-15, so don’t miss this electric bout early on the card! Check out our UFC odds series for our Herbert-Klein prediction and pick.

Jai Herbert is 12-4 in his professional career and has gone 2-3 in his time with the UFC. A former champion over at Cage Warriors with an undefeated 5-0 record, Herbert has traded wins and losses in the UFC. His last fight was a win over Kyle Nelson in which he secured the unanimous decision behind his striking. He’ll look for another win and hopefully a ranked opponent. Herbert stands 6’1″ and has a 77-inch reach.

Ludovit Klein is 19-4 in his MMA career and has a 3-2 record in the UFC. After back-to-back losses following his debut win, Klein has won his two most recent fights and will be eager to step into the octagon once again with his momentum. He’ll be looking to display some of his knockout power and finishing ability as both of his recent wins were by decision. Ludovit Klein stands 5’7″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 286 Odds: Jai Herbert-Ludovit Klein Odds

Jai Herbert: +136

Ludovit Klein: -174

Over (1.5) rounds: -148

Under (1.5) rounds: +116

How to Watch Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Jai Herbert Will Win

Jai Herbert looked very sharp in his last win and even looked good in his loss to Ilia Topuria. We’ve gotten to see the true potential of Ilia Topuria, but it’s Herbert that landed the cleanest non-KO shot you will ever see on his opponent, stunning him but failing to put him out. Herbert showed that his striking is at a lethal level and all it takes is one mistake for him to capitalize and land his shots. He’ll have to be crisp with the striking in this one as his opponent will be a big physical imposition if he can grab a hold of him.

Herbert will have to make use of his takedown defense as Klein is bound to go for at least one. The longer Herbert can keep this fight standing and at range, the better of a shot he’ll have to out-strike his opponent to a win. He’ll have to keep his defense consistent as his opponent can land big shots through the guard, so look for Herbert to slip and counter some of the shots coming his way. He’ll be the taller and longer fighter, so look for Herbert to use his size in defending takedowns and his reach in the striking.

Why Ludovit Klein Will Win

Klein looked stellar with his win over Mason Jones in his last fight and was a big betting underdog (+310) in that one. Not many people gave Klein a chance, so he shocked MMA fans with his dominant performance over an 11-1 prospect. In that fight, Klein was superb with his striking and damaged his opponent from the feet. While he was unsuccessful in his takedowns, he still managed almost seven minutes of control time. He’ll have a wrestling advantage over Herbert and should look to get this fight to the mat as his opponent has shown issues with getting to his feet in the past.

To win this fight, Klein will have to be aggressive on the feet without getting careless and leaving his hands down. He’ll have to dart in-and-out of distance to avoid the counter-striking of Herbert. If Klein can safely work his way in and use to fence to his benefit, he should have no issues eventually taking Herbert down. He’ll have the strength advantage but will have to be mindful of the reach Herbert is possessing.

Final Jai Herbert-Ludovit Klein Prediction & Pick

The outcome of this fight will largely hinge on where the two fighters spend the most time. While Ludovit Klein has been constantly improving his striking, Herbert still remains levels above him with the hands and can easily win this fight if we see a kickboxing-type pace. However, if Klein can mix in the takedowns, he’ll have a lot of success in controlling Herbert and landing ground-and-pound shots. Let’s slightly go with Ludovit Klein for the prediction as he just has more ways to get the job done.

Final Jai Herbert-Ludovit Klein Prediction & Pick: Ludovit Klein (-174)