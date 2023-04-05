UFC 287 fight week just got a whole lot more interesting.

A video recently circulated on social media that claims to show welterweights Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal having to be separated after a scuffle at the fighter hotel in Miami.

🚨🚨🚨 This video has just been released that claims Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal got into a scuffle at the fighter hotel in Miami this afternoon. Kevin Holland fight weeks are crazy!🔥#UFC287 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/uAyj8K5N5P — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 5, 2023

There appears to be no signs of any physical encounter with MMA Fighting citing sources that the altercation was “nothing major” with no punches being thrown.

It should be noted that despite being in the same division, Masvidal and Holland aren’t fighting each other at UFC 287 this Saturday night.

Masvidal takes on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event while Holland battles 170-pound veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio on the main card.

However, some on social media have taken a guess as to what may have caused the altercation between Masvidal and Holland:

guessing this is why Kevin Holland & Jorge Masvidal are getting into it #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/7Nqa1ind0G — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 5, 2023

Holland proceeded to joke that the UFC would likely switch his opponent because of the scuffle with Masvidal:

“Let me just go ahead and say it, that video’s going to come out, and then they’re probably going to do an opponent change again! F**k!”

🚨| Kevin Holland just uploaded this to his Instagram. Not sure whether Ponzinibbio has pulled out or not.👀 Stay tuned.#UFC287 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/mnL2AkVFIg — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 5, 2023

Holland, of course, is referring to his backstage altercation with Khamzat Chimaev leading up to UFC 279 in September.

The crazy events that took place during that fight week saw much of the main card shuffled with Holland and Chimaev ending up fighting each other despite initially being booked to face Daniel Rodriguez and Nate Diaz respectively.

Hopefully, that won’t end up being the case this time.

UFC 287 takes place Saturday night at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. It will be headlined by a middleweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.