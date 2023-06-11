Charles Oliveira made history at UFC 289, setting a new record for most finishes in UFC history after topping his own record with his first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush.

DO BRONX!!!! Charles Oliveira TKOs Beneil Dariush in the 1st round!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i0J8tnA7qP — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) June 11, 2023

Charles Oliveira, who entered the fight as the No. 1 ranked lightweight contender, needed just 4 minutes and 10 seconds to finish Dariush with a ground-and-pound. The victory earned Charles Oliveira a Performance of the Night bonus, which comes with a $50,000 prize.

The finish was Oliveira's 20th in UFC competition, which extended his already UFC record for most stoppages in the UFC. He also extended his own record of performance bonuses at 13 but also broke a tie with Donald Cerrone for the most post-fight bonuses which moved him into sole possession with the most bonuses with 19.

Oliveira's victory has put him in a prime position for a title shot. The current UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, is expected to defend his title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21st but there is no set opponent yet. There is a good chance that Oliveira could step up to the plate as even Dana White would love to see the rematch.

There were four more bonuses that were handed out after last night's festivities at UFC 289. Of course, Canada's own Mike Malott was given a bonus after stealing the show in his featured bout on the main card with his second-round submission victory over Adam Fugitt. Malott is now 3-0 in the biggest MMA promotion with three stoppages in each of those fights, Canada needed a star and they have finally got it with Mike Malott.

Also, the Aussie newcomer who took this fight across the world on just a couple of week's notice Steve Erceg walked away $50,000 richer and a spot in the top-10 rankings of the flyweight division. Erceg wasn't a household name coming into his UFC debut but he made sure that people knew his name when it was all said and done after UFC 289.

ASTRO BOY 🚀 Steve Erceg UPSETS the #10 UFC flyweight David Dvorak on 8 DAYS NOTICE 🤯#UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Kq0gRLSnLS — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) June 11, 2023

Then you have the fight of the night between Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders. These two went to war right from the jump just slanging heavy leather immediately after the first bell. Anders was even dropped within the first minute by Barriault but he got up, got his wits underneath him, and battled back from adversity to put on a hell of a performance even in a losing effort. Barriault did what he does and that is put on a pace and pressure that is extremely hard to match for anyone, they don't call him “Power Bar” for nothing.

The UFC gave out a total of $200,000 in performance bonuses in what was the UFC's first event back in Canada in four years. It was a successful night of fights and Dana White said that he expects to come to Canada real soon and the next destination might be Toronto. This should have Canadian MMA fans excited for the future of MMA in their country, so keep an eye out for more up-and-coming Canadian talent inside and outside of the UFC.