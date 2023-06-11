Amanda Nunes dominated Irene Aldana in her bout at UFC 289, which will end up being the final match of her career, as she quickly revealed that she plans to retire after her win. The world was shocked by Nunes' seemingly sudden decision, but it sounds like Dana White wasn't too surprised to hear of Nunes' latest plans.

Nunes has been part of UFC for nearly ten years now, and has since gone on to become arguably the greatest women's fighter of all time. Given how she once again destroyed her opponent, this time in Aldana, it seems like she still could continue fighting if she wanted to. But it doesn't seem like that will be the case, and White supports Nunes in her shocking decision.

“This must be what Amanda wants. I'm definitely happy for her. Would I like to see her stick around and do some more? Absolutely. I love the kid. She's been incredible to work with. She's been such a good human being and great champion.” – Dana White, ESPN

It's safe to say that Nunes has accomplished quite a bit throughout her storied UFC career, and she seems happy to go out on top as a champion, which you cannot blame her for. White agrees that Nunes could probably stick around and still dominate if she wants, but it looks like she's content to call it a career. Nunes made sure to give us a performance to remember her by, though, and while it's tough to see her go, it's safe to say that she will be remembered as a winner after yet another strong victory on Saturday night.