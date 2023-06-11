Amanda Nunes went out of top, announcing her retirement right after her UFC 289 victory. Nunes soundly defeated Irene Aldana by unanimous decision in the UFC 289 main event, successfully defending her UFC women's bantamweight title. Nunes also heads into retirement as the UFC women's featherweight champion, a title she'll be forced to vacate now that she's ridden off into the sunset.

What exactly will Amanda Nunes' retirement look like? The greatest female UFC fighter of all time will head home to Brazil for a break. Nunes is dealing with multiple leg injuries, which she battled through to win the UFC 289 main event.

After recuperating in her home country, Nunes told reporters that she'll head back to Florida and coach at her gym, Lioness Studio.

“I have my gym,” Nunes said after UFC 289. “I have a couple girls there. I'd love to help them to be able to see [MMA achievements], as well. I have a lot to offer. As a double champ, I know a lot. … I'll be able to make a girl champion, too. If I really work with one girl, I can make her a champion. I know everything about this game.”

Nunes heads into retirement with a career MMA record of 23-5. She was utterly dominant during her UFC career, going 16-2. Nunes won 14 of her last 15 UFC fights.

Only Julianna Pena was able to get the better of Nunes during that stretch, taking the UFC women's bantamweight championship with a submission at UFC 269. Less than eight months later, Nunes got her revenge, winning her title back via unanimous decision at UFC 277.

Pena and Nunes were supposed to complete their trilogy at UFC 289. A rib injury kept Pena off the card.