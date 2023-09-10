Dana White is clearly shocked by the results of the UFC 293 main event, and he couldn't help but be disappointed by the performance of Israel Adesanya against Sean Strickland. Despite that, though, he doesn't have any issue with the two arranging a rematch sooner rather than later.

Strickland dominated his fight against Adesanya in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, claiming the decision victory after all the judges scored the bout 49-46. Tarzan actually had a chance to knock out Izzy with 20 seconds remaining in the first round when he connected a brutal right straight that sent his opponent to the canvas, but Adesanya survived until the round ended.

Unfortunately, Adesanya wasn't able to respond in the following rounds and largely struggled against Strickland's clinical punches and defense.

Adesanya was the favorite to win entering the middleweight title fight. He's the reigning champion after all. With that said, Strickland's win was an absolute shocker, so much so that White admitted it wasn't the result he's expecting from UFC 293.

“I'm not f**king sitting here acting like this is what I thought was gonna happen here tonight. But what do I always say? Never judge a fight until it happens,” the UFC president said in the press conference after the UFC 293 showdown, adding that it's definitely one of the biggest upsets in the history of the promotion (via MMA Junkie).

Dana White then commented on Israel Adesanya's performance against Sean Strickland, admitting that the 34-year-old now former middleweight champion was “very slow.”

“Israel looked like he was in slow motion. He looked like he couldn't get off, he looked like he was really stiff tonight. He looked really slow,” White explained.

The next question for White is the possibility of a rematch between the two fighters. While some might want to see Strickland face a different opponent after his domination, White shared his desire to see the two go at it once again.

“I think you do the rematch. Absolutely. The rematch is interesting. That could be the thing too, you know, when you think about, you're going into the [Alex] Pereira fight, such a big fight, you've been in there with this guy so many times, you overlook Strickland. I don't know, I don't know the answer to these questions. But Israel does, and I'm looking forward to hearing them.”

It remains to be seen what Adesanya and Strickland will decide to do, but considering White's comments, it sure looks like a rematch is inevitable. Sure enough, it will be interesting to see if Izzy can get his revenge or if Strickland will be able to replicate his UFC 293 showing.