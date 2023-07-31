A pivotal light heavyweight encounter is set for the UFC 294 pay-per-view event taking place Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi.

According to an initial report from Vestnik MMA that was later confirmed by MMA Junkie, former light heavyweight title challenger Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will collide on the main card.

Ankalaev is coming off a frustrating split decision draw against former champion Jan Blachowicz in their vacant light heavyweight title fight.

Despite many believing Ankalaev had done enough to win, Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira would get the call to fight for the vacant title just one month later. The draw put an end to Ankalaev's nine-fight winning streak.

Walker, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak. After enduring a poor run of results that saw him lose four of his last five, the Brazilian has rebounded with back-to-back-to-back wins over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig and Anthony Smith.

Ankalaev will be by far his toughest test yet, but a win should see Walker catapult into title contention.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UFC 294 will be headlined by a lightweight title rematch between current champion Islam Makhachev and former champion Charles Oliveira. The pair notably fought in Abu Dhabi last year where Makhachev submitted Oliveira to become the new 155-pound king.

Also added on the card is a mouthwatering middleweight fight between rivals Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev.

Here's how the card looks as thing stand:

Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Charles Oliveira – lightweight title fight

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

We can expect more fight announcements in the coming weeks.