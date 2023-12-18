AT UFC 296, Leon Edwards successfully defended his title for a second time against Colby Covington and now we look at what's next for the champ.

The Octagon crackled with anticipation in Las Vegas as Leon Edwards and Colby Covington clashed for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 296. Both men carried the weight of history, Edwards seeking to cement his reign, Covington hungry for redemption and finally win the coveted UFC Welterweight Championship. It was a battle of contrasting styles, tactical prowess versus relentless pressure, and when the dust settled, it was “Rocky” proving his grit once again.

Edwards, the defending champion, adopted a measured approach, utilizing his superior footwork and range to pick Covington apart with crisp jabs and stinging leg kicks. The challenger, known for his smothering wrestling and incessant trash talk, struggled to find his rhythm. His takedown attempts were repeatedly thwarted by Edwards' impeccable takedown defense, and his usual verbal barbs seemed muted against the champion's composed silence.

Round after round, Edwards built his lead, landing the cleaner strikes and dictating the pace. Covington, however, remained game, showing flashes of his trademark aggression in the later rounds. He managed to secure a takedown in the fifth, but even on the ground, Edwards controlled the tempo, threatening with submissions and never allowing Covington to establish dominance even when he had top control at the end of the round.

The final bell signaled the end of a grueling war, and when the judges' scores were announced, it was a resounding victory for Edwards. Three scores of 49-46 cemented his dominance, silencing any doubts about the legitimacy of his reign.

This win solidifies Edwards' place as the undisputed king of the welterweight division. He has established himself as a strategic mastermind capable of adapting and overcoming any challenge. Covington, on the other hand, faces a crossroads. His brash persona and relentless pursuit of gold remain captivating, but his inability to dethrone Edwards raises questions about his ultimate ceiling in the division.

The UFC 296 main event might not have delivered the fireworks some fans craved, but it was a masterclass in tactical striking and controlled aggression from Leon Edwards. He has silenced the doubters and proven himself not just a worthy champion, but a true force to be reckoned with in the ever-evolving landscape of the UFC welterweight division. The “Rocky” fairytale continues, and the rest of the division is on notice. It remains to be seen what is next for the undisputed king but there are many options for Leon Edwards as he is on the top of the mountain. Let's take a look at what's next for Leon “Rocky Edwards”.

Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards should defend his welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad next. Despite Edwards' successful title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 296, there is a growing demand for a rematch between Edwards and Muhammad. The first fight between the two ended in a no contest, and Muhammad has been vocal about his readiness for a title shot as he is riding a nine-fight winning streak. Additionally, Muhammad has been serving as a backup fighter for the main event, demonstrating his preparedness and commitment to the opportunity.

This potential rematch has captured the attention of fans and the MMA community, adding to the anticipation and significance of the fight. Despite Edwards' reservations about facing Muhammad next, the interest and momentum behind this matchup make it a compelling and highly anticipated option for his next title defense. Muhammad's eagerness for the title shot and his strong performance in the welterweight division make him a worthy and deserving contender for the championship bout.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Leon Edwards should consider defending his welterweight championship against Shavkat Rakhmonov next. Rakhmonov's recent victory over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, where he became the first man to submit Thompson, has significantly elevated his status in the welterweight division.

His undefeated record and impressive performance against a seasoned opponent like Thompson make him a compelling and deserving challenger for the title. While there is a demand for a rematch between Edwards and Belal Muhammad, Rakhmonov's recent achievements and his position as a rising star in the division make him a strong candidate for the next title shot.

Despite the interest in a potential rematch with Muhammad, Edwards has expressed reservations about facing him next, citing other options and questioning Muhammad's privilege in the title picture. On the other hand, Rakhmonov's recent victory has generated significant buzz and has positioned him as a formidable contender for the welterweight championship. The potential matchup between Edwards and Rakhmonov presents an exciting opportunity to test Edwards against a rising talent who has been making waves in the division.

Winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Leon Edwards, the reigning welterweight champion, has expressed interest in moving up to the middleweight division to challenge the winner of the upcoming title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. Edwards, who recently defended his welterweight title against Colby Covington, is eyeing the opportunity to become the UFC's latest two-division champion.

Edwards' dominance in the welterweight division, with an unbeaten streak of 13 fights, including victories over top contenders like Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, has solidified his position as one of the best fighters in the world. His interest in moving up to middleweight demonstrates his confidence and ambition to test himself against a new set of competitors and potentially make history as the first UK fighter to hold titles in two weight classes.

The potential matchup against the winner of the Strickland vs. Du Plessis fight presents an exciting prospect for Edwards and the middleweight division. Both Strickland and Du Plessis are formidable opponents, and a showdown between either of them and Edwards would undoubtedly capture the attention of the MMA world.