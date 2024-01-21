UFC 297 continues on the prelims with a dominant performance by Jasmine Jasudavicius who got the third round submission and broke a record.

Jasmine Jasudavicius made history at UFC 297 with a remarkable third-round anaconda choke victory over Priscila Cachoeira, setting a new women's bantamweight record by outlanding her opponent 303-22. The fight was a display of Jasdavicius' exceptional skill and dominance in the octagon.

ABSOLUTE DOMINANCE FROM JASMINE JASUDAVICIUS 😤#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/XJxpgIEM0z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

From the opening bell, Jasudavicius asserted her control, utilizing her superior grappling abilities to dictate the pace of the fight. Things got a bit dangerous for Jasudavicius when they were on their feet but Cachoeira's fight IQ is what had her back on the mat in every single round. Jasudavicius did well at capitalizing on her opponent's mistakes and took her into her world where she showed her utmost dominance. It was evident that Jasudavicius was the exceptional grappler in this matchup as she landed a staggering 303 strikes throughout the bout most of which was done on the mat, showcasing her insane dominance in the grappling.

The third round proved to be the defining moment of the fight, as Jasudavicius seized the opportunity to showcase her submission game. With expert precision, she secured the anaconda choke, a testament to her well-rounded skill set. The submission victory not only highlighted her proficiency in various aspects of mixed martial arts but also solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with in the women's bantamweight division.

Jasudavicius' record-breaking performance sent shockwaves through the MMA world, earning her well-deserved recognition as a rising star in the sport. Her ability to outland Cachoeira by such a significant margin is a testament to her exceptional grappling, further establishing her as a formidable contender in the division.

As Jasudavicius basks in the glory of her historic achievement, the MMA community eagerly anticipates her next move. With her unparalleled performance at UFC 297, she has undoubtedly etched her name in the annals of women's bantamweight history, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fellow competitors alike.