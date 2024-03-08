The fiery Florida sun isn't the only thing heating up ahead of UFC 299. With the weigh-ins set to kick off at the Kaseya Center, the anticipation for this explosive card is reaching fever pitch. Every ounce matters, and with titles and reputations on the line, tomorrow's weigh-in promises its own unique brand of drama.
Headlining the spectacle is the much-awaited bantamweight championship rematch. Champion Sean “Sugar” O'Malley's flamboyant fighting style and brash persona have ruffled more than a few feathers in the division. His challenger, the stone-faced Marlon “Chito” Vera, represents a true test, a relentless knockout artist hungry to dethrone the controversial champion.
There was a bit of a scale scare for both O'Malley and Vera as they headed on the scales. The scale seemed to be off when O'Malley first stepped on the scale but after recaliberating the scale he successfully made the championship weight. As for Vera, he was one of three fighters that needed the Rizz Pharma box but he too made the championship weight making the main event official.
And our main event is set for #UFC299 as both fighters successfully made weight
(C) Sean O'Malley -135
Marlon ‘Chito' Vera – 135 pic.twitter.com/GboevteCDT
— Garrett Kerman (@FightAnalystLLC) March 8, 2024
In the co-main event, fan-favorite Dustin Poirier steps back into the Octagon aiming to rebound from his recent loss. His opponent, the surging Benoit Saint Denis, is a finishing machine, looking to continue his spectacular recent run. This lightweight clash promises fireworks, and making weight will be crucial for both men looking to impose their high-octane styles. Both fighters looked good on the scales, making their contracted weight with Dustin Poirier weighing in at 156 lbs and Benoit Saint Denis making 155 lbs.
The stacked card also features the highly anticipated UFC debut of striking sensation Michael “Venom” Page, who brings his flashy kicks and unorthodox movement against the always-dangerous Kevin Holland. These two welterweight contenders tipped the scales at 170 lbs, making the weight cut was easy for both.
And another fight in the welterweight division, submission specialist Gilbert Burns looks to derail the hype train of the surging Jack Della Maddalena in a battle between grappling expertise and raw power. These two surging welterweight contenders made the weight cut look easy coming on to the scales in shape and on point making their contracted weight.
UFC 299 presents a night of potential turning points in several fighters' careers. The weigh-ins are the opening salvo of the battle, the moment the fighters reveal their physical readiness and set the stage for the carnage to come. Miami is about to witness the final transformation before the cage door closes.
UFC 299 Official Weigh-In Results
UFC Main Card – ESPN+ PPV 10:00 PM EST
- (C) Sean O'Malley – 135
- Marlon Vera – 135
- Merab Dvalishvili – 135 (Backup for Main Event)
- Dustin Poirier – 156
- Benoit Saint Denis – 155
- Kevin Holland – 170
- Michael ‘Venom' Page – 170
- Gilbert Burns – 171
- Jack Della Maddalena – 170
- Petr Yan – 135
- Song Yadong – 136
UFC Televised Preliminary Card – ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 PM EST
- Curtis Blaydes – 257
- Jailton Almeida – 241
- Katlyn Cerminara – 125
- Maycee Barber – 125
- Mateusz Gamrot – 156
- Rafael dos Anjos – 156
- Pedro Munhoz – 135
- Kyler Phillips – 135
UFC Early Preliminary Card – ESPN+ 6:00 PM EST
- Michel Pereira – 186
- Michal Oleksiejczuk – 186
- Ion Cutelaba – 205
- Philipe Lins – 206
- Robelis Despaigne – 261
- Josh Parisian – 266
- Assu Almabayev – 126
- CJ Vergara – 127* (1 lbs over the flyweight limit) – fined 30%
- Joanne Wood – 125
- Maryna Moroz – 126