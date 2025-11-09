The Kansas City Chiefs came within inches of completing one of the NFL trade deadline’s biggest moves, only for the deal to collapse just before the clock hit zero. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs made a late, strong push to acquire Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe. It was a deal that Schefter believed was almost done. But right before the deadline, Seattle pulled back, choosing to keep one of its young defensive anchors.

A near deal: At Tuesday’s NFL deadline, the Chiefs made a late strong push to acquire Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe, per sources. Some thought the deal would get done; one source even thought it was completed. But right before the deadline, Seattle opted to hold on to Mafe. pic.twitter.com/lDDrJcOVGo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

For Kansas City, the move would have bolstered an already strong defensive unit that has carried the reigning Super Bowl champions through the early part of the 2025 season. The front office had also explored adding New York Jets running back Breece Hall, but ultimately finished the day without a single addition.

The Seahawks pulled the plug on the Chiefs at the last second

Article Continues Below

Mafe, 26, is in the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted in the second round out of Minnesota in 2022. He has appeared in eight games this season with 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections. Sure, his numbers have dipped from last year’s breakout campaign. However, Mafe remains a disruptive edge presence who has generated nine quarterback pressures.

Seattle, sitting at 6-2 and pushing for the top seed in the NFC, opted to prioritize its Super Bowl pursuit over potential draft capital. The Seahawks already made one move by trading for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. But Seattle ultimately decided Mafe’s value on the field outweighed any return they might receive in a trade.

For Kansas City, the near miss underscores the team’s commitment to maintaining its championship edge. For Seattle, it highlights a belief that its defense, already among the league’s best, can power a deep playoff run. What was nearly a blockbuster deadline swap instead became a reminder of how fragile trade talks can be. A deal that seemed headed for completion died on the one-yard line. Which leaves both contenders wondering what might have been.