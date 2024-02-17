It looks like the chances of Conor McGregor appearing in UFC 300 are slim to none

Until now, fight fans continue to await the highly-anticipated return of Conor McGregor. While the Irish icon already proclaims that he's ready for a UFC comeback, it may take a bit more time before the world sees him in the Octagon once again.

Speaking in a podcast, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated that, contrary to popular belief, McGregor won't be appearing in UFC 300 on April 14.

“Yeah so McGregor is not going to be on 300, and you know the crazy thing about this, he’s ready to go, he’s healthy, he wants to be on 300,” Helwani said, via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “All this could have been avoided if they just put him on 300 but there’s multiple reasons why they don’t want to put him on 300. Number one, they think that 300, on its own, UFC 300 with these fights is going to sell a million plus pay-per-views”

As of now, there have been a number of undercard fights announced, but the names on the main event have yet to be decided. Still, if the organization does indeed predict that UFC 300 will be a success, it means they'll be lining up some of the top stars to spearhead the event.

“So they think okay if we save Conor for this summer now we get two bites at that apple, Helwani continued. “A million plus buys this summer, June 29th is the current working date and a million plus buys with UFC 300, so we don’t need Conor to elevate 300.”

So presently, the MMA community may have to wait until June to see Conor McGregor back in action. Regardless, the UFC 300 announcement could be made anytime now, which is at least something fans can look forward to in the meantime.