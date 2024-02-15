UFC megastar Conor McGregor recently unveiled the ten things he cant live without in a video for GQ Sports

UFC megastar Conor McGregor recently unveiled the ten things he cant live without. Despite his financial prowess allowing him access to almost anything, McGregor shared the crucial items in a video for GQ Sports' ‘ten things you can't live without' series.

McGregor's journey from a struggling young man to becoming one of the globe's most renowned athletes has been nothing short of extraordinary. With over a decade in the UFC, McGregor's career has expanded into a vast business empire.

In the GQ Sports video, McGregor highlighted the essentials that hold immense significance for him:

10. Irish Whiskey & Beer: Starting the list at number 10 is his Irish whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, accompanied by his beer brand, the new Forged Irish Stout.

9. TIDL Recovery Cryo Spray: At number 9, he emphasized the importance of TIDL recovery cryo spray for pain relief, describing it as a must-have.

8. UFC Gloves: The iconic UFC gloves secured the 8th spot, symbolizing their vital role in the life of a competitive athlete.

7. St. Michael Pendant: Religious sentiments come into play at number 7, where McGregor pointed out his St. Michael pendant, a constant accessory for the devout individual he is.

6. Family: Family, including his fiancée and three children, claimed the 6th spot, underscoring their utmost importance.

5. Watch Collection: The 5th spot was reserved for McGregor's watch collection, with special mention of his most cherished timepiece, the Patek Philippe watch.

4. Yachts: Yachts took the 4th spot, representing McGregor's love for the sea and the liberating feeling of open air.

3. Fans: The 3rd spot was dedicated to the fans who have consistently supported him, earning their place as an indispensable part of his journey.

2. Black Forge Inn: McGregor's world-renowned pub, the Black Forge Inn, secured the 2nd spot.

1. Gym: Finally, occupying the top spot on his list of must-haves is the gym, specifically the Crumlin Boxing Club, where he learned the art of boxing, and Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland, the place where his MMA journey began, transforming his life.

Conor McGregor expected to return to the UFC later this year to face lightweight veteran Michael Chandler.