UFC 5 launches in one week, and to celebrate, the developers released the best rated fighters in each division. We already covered the top rated men's fighters, but UFC 5 also boasts a roster of female fighters ready for action on launch day. So, who ranks among the best female fighters in UFC 5? Let's find out as we take a look.

UFC 5 Top Rated Female Bantamweight Fighters

Talk about a loaded division 🤯 Top 5️⃣ Women's Bantamweights in #UFC5 pic.twitter.com/JpvlTc1WDI — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) October 16, 2023

Amanda Nunes – 5 Star | 98 PPWR | 94 KPOW Valentina Shevchenko – 4.5 Star | 92 PPWR | 93 KPOW Holly Holm – 4.5 Star | 90 PPWR | 96 KPOW Juliana Pena 4.5 Star | 92 PPWR | 86 KPOW Miesha Tate 4 Star | 87 PPWR | 85 KPOW

To no one's surprise, Amanda Nunes takes the #1 spot for all Bantamweight fighters. Throughout most of her career and up to her retirement, she always ranked among the best fighters in the league, pound-for-pound. She retired shortly after defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289 to defend her title once again.

Under Nunes we see Valentina Shevchenko, the game's cover athlete. Personally, we feel she is much better as a Flyweight fighter, but Shevchenko still shines as a Bantamweight fighter. Her dedication and ability to perform well in both divisions is nothing short of amazing. While she hasn't won her last two fights against Alexa Grasso, Shevchenko remains a top option in this division.

The rest of the fighters include Holly Holm, Julianna Pena, and Miesha Tate.

UFC 5 Top Rated Female Strawweight Fighters

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (Legacy) – 5 Star | 92 PPWR | 92 KPOW Zhang Weili – 4.5 Star | 96 PPWR | 92 KPOW Rosa Namajunas – 4.5 Star | 92 PPWR | 93 KPOW Mackenzie Dern – 4.5 Star | 93 PPWR | 90 KPOW Amanda Lemos – 4.5 Star | 97 PPWR | 95 KPOW

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's Legacy character takes the top spot for all female fighters in the Strawweight division. Despite suffering multiple losses in the latter-half of her career, she also managed to defend her UFC title 5 times in a row. While Zhang Weili boasts a better MMA record, she has yet to win and defend a title for so many times consecutively.

Joining them is Rosa Namajunas, who hasn't won a fight since 2021. Still, she's a two-time Strawweight champion, with a 9-4 UFC record since 2015. Under Namajunas is Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos, who both have yet to win their first championships. Still, they both remain highly competitive with impressive records.

UFC 5 Top Rated Female Flyweight Fighters

Valentina Shevchenko – 5 Star | 92 PPWR | 94 KPOW Joanna Jedrzejczyk – 4.5 Star | 88 PPWR | 89 KPOW Alexa Grasso – 4.5 Star | 93 PPWR | 89 KPOW Erin Blanchfield – 4.5 Star | 89 PPWR | 88 KPOW Taila Santos – 4.5 Star | 94 PPWR | 92 KPOW

Lastly, Valentina Shevchenko dominates the Flyweight category. But since we already put the spotlight on her, let's focus on the other fighters.

Jedrzejczyk takes second place while surprisingly, Alexa Grasso sits at #2. Personally, with the way Grasso's been fighting, she seems like she should be higher. She took the title from Shevchenko and retained it back in September. At 30 years old, Grasso still has plenty of time to make waves in UFC.

Erin Blanchfield takes the fourth spot, who's slowly creeping up the ladder. With a 12-1 MMA record, Blanchfield's last loss came back in 2019 at Invicta FC 34. As a UFC fighter at only 24 years old, she has a very promising career ahead of her.

Lastly, Taila Santos takes the #5 spot. While a great fighter, she's still yet to find major success in UFC. She had an impressive 4 win streak from 2020-2021, but lost two in a row, including a title match against Shevchenko. Overall, Santos still stands as a real threat in the league, but she may need to go all out as she reaches the final years of her career.

And that wraps up this list of top rated female fighters in UFC 5. We hope you enjoy playing as your favorite fighter as you pummel your opponents into submission. Remember, UFC 5 comes out three days earlier for those who pre-order the special edition. So make sure to check out our release date guide to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

