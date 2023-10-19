UFC 5 launches next week, bringing a new era of UFC to gaming. Of course, many fans want to know who the top rated fighters are in UFC 5. EA Sports recently released more information on the best rated fighters in the game. So without further ado, let's look at all the Men's fighters in UFC 5, and see who ranks among the best.

UFC 5 Top Rated Welterweight Fighters

The Legend of GSP continues 👊 Top 5️⃣ Welterweights in #UFC5 pic.twitter.com/h6D2WucVN1 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) October 17, 2023

With 9 cumulative title defenses and three different reigns, Georges St. Pierre stands as one of the best MMA fighters in history. His legacy character leads the pack with the only 5 star rating in his division. Right below him stands Leon Edwards, the current UFC Welterweight Champion. As of writing this article, Edwards ranks #4 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. Had UFC 5 been released just one year ago, we might be seeing Kamaru Usman take the #2 spot here. However, after suffering two consecutive losses to Edwards, Usman moved down to the third spot.

Georges St. Pierre (Legacy) – 5 STAR | 92 PPWR | 92 KPOW Leon Edwards – 4.5 STAR | 91 PPWR | 95 KPOW Kamaru Usman – 4.5 STAR | 94 PPWR | 88 KPOW Colby Covington – 4.5 STAR | 89 PPWR | 89 KPOW Shavkat Rakhmonov – 4.5 STAR | 94 PPWR | 94 KPOW

UFC 5 Top Rated Lightweight Fighters

Nurmagomedov retired as the #1 lightweight fighter, a testament to his legendary skills as a fighter even until the very end. To no one's surprise, he enters as the #1 fighter in UFC 5's Lightweight division, suffering zero losses in his career. However, right under Khabib is another Russian fighter by the name of Islam Makhachev (you might have heard of him). The last time Makhachev lost a fight was 2015. Under our two 5-star fighters, we have Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier.

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 5 STAR | 91 PPWR | 87 KPOW Islam Makhachev – 5 STAR | 94 PPWR | 90 KPOW Justin Gaethje – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 98 KPOW Charles Oliveira – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 93 KPOW Dustin Poirier – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 90 KPOW

UFC 5 Top Rated Light Heavyweight Fighters

Jon Jones leads the Light Heavyweight Fighter division in UFC 5. He boasts a 27-1 record, though some question the validity of his career due to multiple suspensions. Nevertheless, Jones recently changed to Heavyweight, where he currently resides as the champion. Additionally, Daniel Cormier edges out Jiri Prochazka for the third spot, though the former spent more time as a Heavyweight fighter. Though not shown in the tweet below, Alex Pereira stands as the second best fighter in this division.

Jon Jones – 5 STAR | 86 PPWR | 88 KPOW Alex Pereira – 4.5 STAR | 97 PPWR | 96 KPOW Daniel Cormier – 4.5 STAR | 93 PPWR | 89 KPOW Jiri Prochazka – 4.5 STAR | 96 PPWR | 92 KPOW Jamahal Hill – 4.5 STAR | 98 PPWR | 94 KPOW

UFC 5 Top Rated Bantamweight Fighters

The young fighter Sean O'Malley is the youngest fighter to be at the top of their division. The current bantamweight champion defeated Aljaman Sterling for the honor, which puts him at the top spot. Sterling, on the other hand, is the first UFC fighter to ever win a championship by disqualification. Nevertheless, he's a very good fighter with an impressive 23-4 record. Under Sterling comes Cory Sandhagen, Marlon Vera, and Merab Dvalishvili, respectively.

Sean O'Malley – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 93 KPOW Aljamain Sterling – 4.5 STAR | 88 PPWR | 91 KPOW Cory Sandhagen – 4.5 STAR | 92 PPWR | 93 KPOW Marlon Vera – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 95 KPOW Merab Dvalishvili – 4.5 STAR | 90 PPWR | 88 KPOW

UFC 5 Top Rated Featherweight Fighters

Best Featherweights in The Game 🎮 See more #UFC5 Ratings ➡️ https://t.co/8Sfq39Jb68 pic.twitter.com/zEP8wsJ6rF — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) October 16, 2023

The cover athlete deservingly gets a 5 Star Rating. The #2 UFC Fighter pound-for-pound remains the current UFC Featherweight champion. Under him we got Max Holloway, A Legacy Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, and Jose Aldo. Though McGregor's career simmered down near the end, he undeniably helped grow the popularity of UFC. Additionally, watch out for the undefeated Ilia Topuria, who takes on Volkanovski for the title in January.

Alexander Volkanovski – 5 STAR | 94 PPWR | 93 KPOW Max Holloway – 4.5 STAR | 89 PPWR | 88 KPOW Conor McGregor (Legacy) – 4.5 STAR | 97 PPWR | 91 KPOW Ilia Topuria – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 90 KPOW Jose Aldo – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 97 KPOW

UFC 5 Top Rated Flyweight Fighters

Alexandre Pantoja leads the Men's Flyweight division in UFC 5. He won the UFC Flyweight championship back in July after defeating Brandon Moreno at UFC 290. That explains why Moreno sits at second. At third we have a Legacy Demetrious Johnson, known for holding the UFC title defense record at 11. Henry Cejudo, who has experience iin both Flyweight and Bantamweight fighting, ranks fourth in the group. Lastly, Deiveson Figueredo, the former two-time Flyweight champion, sits at #5.

Alexandre Pantoja – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 90 KPOW Brandon Moreno – 4.5 STAR | 91 PPWR | 92 KPOW Demetrious Johnson (Legacy) – 4.5 STAR | 88 PPWR | 89 KPOW Henry Cejudo – 4.5 STAR | 95 PPWR | 93 KPOW Deiveson Figueredo – 4.5 STAR | 98 PPWR | 93 KPOW

And that wraps it up for this list of top rated fighters in UFC 5. The game launches next week for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. We hope you enjoy using your favorite fighters in the Octagon and pummeling your opponent to submission.

For more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints.