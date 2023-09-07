EA Sports UFC 5's release date has finally been revealed. A new reveal trailer today showed off the game's cover athletes. Additionally, the trailer announced an upcoming gameplay reveal and different editions of the game. UFC 5 marks the fifth game in the series with the EA Sports title,

UFC 5 Release Date – October 27th, 2023

🚨 UFC 5 OFFICIAL REVEAL🚨 IT’S TIME! ⏰ From unrivaled Frostbite graphics to all-new damage systems #UFC5 is as real as it gets 👊 Pre-order now ⏩ https://t.co/6abKbDDD9X pic.twitter.com/qasFG4SYWS — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) September 7, 2023

UFC 5's release date is Friday, October 27th, 2023. The game comes out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game comes in two separate editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99 USD) – Pre-order bonuses include: 2 Alter Egos 30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle Online Career Mode XP Boosts (x5) Muhammad Ali

($69.99 USD) – Pre-order bonuses include: Deluxe Edition 3-Days Early Access Mike Tyson Fedor Emelianeko Muhammad Ali Bruce Lee Bundle 4 Alter Egos Origins Bundle 30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle Online Career Mode XP Boosts (x5)



That means players who pre-order or purchase the Deluxe Edition receive the game on October 24th. Additionally, EA Play members get a free 10-hour trial of the game when it launches, as well as a 10% discount.

UFC 5 Gameplay

UFC 5's Gameplay, powered by Frostbite Engine, features Authentic Damage, which includes over 64,000 possible combinations of facial damage. Additionally, with authentic damage means ringside doctors, who step in and assess the damage, if need be.

For the player, new Strikes and hit reactions make their way into UFC 5. This includes new animations for ground and pound elbows, spinning attacks, and more. Additionally, new striking animations have been implemented to grow more accurate to the real experience.

Lastly, a “Revamped extension” of the grappling system allows for faster moves and no more mini-games. This should offer a more authentic experience for this aspect of gameplay.

Modes & Features

Fight Week Challenges

Progression & Rewards -Earn a set of predetermined awards, including: In-game currency Player profile customizations Created fighter vanity items And alter egos Additionally, completing profile challenges rewards you with XP to level up your Punch Card's earning capability.



Additionally, UFC 5's presentation received some new upgrades. Cinematic K.O Replays create for great moments to share with friends, while more finishes got added to the game. The next game in the series truly seems like it has some potential moving forward. We'll learn more during the UFC 5 gameplay reveal.

UFC 5 Story

Like the last game, UFC 5's Story is contained to a Career Mode. Whether it's Solo or Online, this mode allows you to create the fighter of your dreams and fight your way to the top. However, Online Career mode comes with a few nice changes.

An all-new skill-based matchmaking system involves division progression, as well as title chases across four divisions. Generally, players compete with different created fighters in each division, allowing you to switch around freely.

Overall, that's everything we know about UFC 5 so far. Nevertheless, we'll get more info soon as the game launches in just over a month!

