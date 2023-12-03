The UFC Austin prelims continued with a quick one in the lightweight division when Drakkar Klose emphatically slams Joe Solecki

In a dominant performance, Drakkar Klose defeated Joe Solecki with a slam knockout in the first round of their lightweight bout at UFC Austin. This was Klose's first fight since July 2022 and extended his winning streak to three. Solecki had a two-fight winning streak snapped.

The fight started with Solecki taking the center of the octagon and Klose circling around him. Klose landed a few leg kicks early on, but Solecki was able to close the distance and land a few punches of his own. The fighters clinched up against the cage, and Klose was able to land a knee to the body. Solecki tried to take Klose down, but Klose was able to defend himself and reverse the position. Klose landed a few ground and pound strikes, and then Solecki transitioned to an armbar attempt but Klose defended and picked Solecki up and slammed him down. Solecki was out cold upon impact, and the referee immediately stopped the fight.

This was a big win for Klose, who is now 14-3-1 in his career. He is a very well-rounded fighter who is dangerous in all areas of the game. Solecki is a tough opponent, but Klose was simply too much for him on this night. This UFC Austin fight card has absolutely delivered so far and there are still a ton more fights to go on the main card with the great main event fight between two of the top lightweight contenders No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush and No. 8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan. Don't miss out on the right of this exciting fight card that has been littered with finishes all throughout the night and then some.