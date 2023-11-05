The main event in Sao Paulo, Brazil certainly did not deliver as fight fans on X react to the snooze fest that Jailton Almeida put on.

UFC fight night was on track all night to becoming one of the better fight cards that has come to Sao Paulo, Brazil but that came to a screeching halt when it came time for the main event. Everyone expected some fireworks between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis but we all got the opposite.

In the early going, Lewis was attempting to throw down with Almeida coming forward until Almeida was able to back Lewis up and then drop down for the takedown. Once he was able to get ahold of Lewis, Almeida was able to take him down and control him on the mat and he rinsed and repeated that same scenario for 20 more minutes. This had the fight fans on X getting restless and really letting everyone know what a boring performance it really was.

That fight sucked bad#UFCSP — Keith Shillan (@KeithShillanMMA) November 5, 2023

No you didn't give us a show lad. #UFCSaoPaulo — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 5, 2023

literally all MMA fans watching that fight: pic.twitter.com/3ZN2x5Qx0W — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) November 5, 2023

We had to watch five rounds of that. We better get a Derrick Lewis mic moment #UFCSP — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 5, 2023

It's unfortunate that Jailton Almeida didn't impress with his first big main event fight in front of his home crowd. This was supposed to be his coming out party and to show the UFC and the fans that he is the next big thing in the heavyweight division.

It was also unfortunate that the fans in attendance and the fans watching at home had to sit through 25 minutes of that as it was hard to watch without potentially falling asleep. It remains to be seen what will be next for Jailton Almeida but he is calling for a fight against the former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane but after a performance like that he may not be awarded with such a fight. All in all, this fight night event delivered for the fans and up next is UFC 295 live from Madison Square Garden on November 11th.