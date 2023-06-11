In an interview with MMA Fighting, Maria Oliveira explained her decision to join a reality TV show in Brazil while she was already booked to face Belbita at UFC 289.

“I know it was a crazy decision,” Oliveira said. “But I'm a reality TV star in Brazil and I had to do it. I'm not going to lie, it was hard to balance training for the fight and filming the show, but I'm glad I did it.”

Oliveira said that she believes her experience on the reality TV show will help her in her career.

“I learned a lot about myself on the show,” Oliveira said. “I learned how to deal with pressure and how to stay focused. I think these are all things that will help me in my career.”

That wasn't long-lasting when she took on Diana Belbita at UFC 289. Maria Oliveira lost her fight at UFC 289 to Diana Belbita by unanimous decision. The fight, which took place on Saturday night at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada was a close one, with all three judges scoring in favor of Belbita.

Oliveira, came out strong in the first round, landing some good punches and kicks and even landing a takedown with top control. However, Belbita started to find her rhythm in the latter portion of round one. Then in the second round and third rounds, she poured it on with pressure and heavy punches of her own.

The third round was the most competitive of the fight, with both fighters landing good shots. However, Belbita was able to control the action for the most part and earn the unanimous decision victory.

Belbita, for her part, was happy with her performance and said that she is looking forward to her next fight.

“I'm happy with my performance,” Belbita said. “I knew it was going to be a tough fight, but I was able to execute my game plan and get the win. I'm looking forward to my next fight and I'm going to keep working hard.”

With the win, Belbita improves her record to 15-7. Oliveira, meanwhile, drops to 13-7. It remains to be seen what is next for both fighters but it could quite possibly be the last time we see Maria Oliveira.

That would have made it Oliveira's second loss in a row which drops her UFC record to 1-3 with her lone win being a very controversial one against Gloria de Paula. On the other hand, Belbita looked much improved in her win and after cutting a great promo we can only expect for the UFC to push her.

There are a lot of great fights still to come, especially on the main card with the women's bantamweight championship on the line when Amanda Nunes takes on No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana. Also of course, the fight fan's main event fight between the former lightweight champion and No. 1 ranked Charles Oliveira taking on No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush. Stay tuned for more fight action coming tonight at UFC 289 live in Vancouver, Canada.