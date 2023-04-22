Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 71 Curtis Blaydes vs. Sergei Pavlovich moves on with the prelims which were very lackluster until two BIG knockouts from Montel Jackson and Christos Giagos. The prelims definitely didn’t live up to the hype after the big opening fight between Brady Hiestand and Danaa Batgerel. That all changed in an instant once Rani Yahy and Montel Jackson took center stage.

There was no feeling out process in this fight as the heat was thrown on both sides in the early going. Jackson’s forward pressure made Yahya initiate the grappling which didn’t do so well against the much bigger man. Once Jackson was able to defend the early takedowns it was just the beginning of the end after that. He landed a flush left hand that floored Yahya and a couple more follow-up shots did the job.

Montel Jackson is super underrated.

Hopefully he gets a big name or top 15 next https://t.co/csRIvLP5Aj — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 22, 2023

I personally thought it would be hard to one-up that knockout but Christos Giagos did just that. We knew going into this fight that we were expecting violence that is exactly what we got right off the bat. These two slanging leather as soon as the fight started and both were landing heavy shots. That let us know that this fight certainly wasn’t going to be a long one and less than 90 seconds into the fight Giagos lands the perfect left hook counter that had Ricky Glenn faceplant on the canvas.

Christos Giagos KOs Ricky Glenn pic.twitter.com/wyUVxpJ2mS — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) April 22, 2023

We haven’t gotten to the main card just yet but if this is any indication of what is to come, then buckle your seats we are in for a treat. Looking forward to seeing what we get between the two best heavyweight contenders in the UFC as Curtis Blaydes takes on Sergei Pavlovich. Stay tuned for more exciting fights!