Alexander Volkanovski tried to do the unthinkable. He attempted to go up in weight on just 10 days' notice to redeem his most recent loss against one the greatest lightweight fighters the UFC has ever seen Islam Makhachev. He ultimately suffered the first knockout defeat in his UFC career and only the second of his entire professional career.

After the fight, Volkanovski's manager revealed that he has a 45-day medical suspension after his loss against Makhachev at UFC 294. With just a small medical suspension that means he will be able to return to action in early December which is more than enough time to get ready to main event at UFC 297 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Volkanovski’s manager said during his post-fight presser that UFC gave him a 45-day medical suspension, which would put him out until early December for a Jan. 20 fight at UFC 297. https://t.co/YZZXv9cWQu — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 23, 2023

Volkanovski has already stated that he wants to remain active and that he wants to defend his featherweight title at UFC 297 on Saturday, January 20th in Toronto. The rumors have it that the undefeated Ilia Topuria will get the next crack at the featherweight king in an attempt to dethrone him. It remains to be seen if he will come back so soon after the first knockout loss of his UFC career.

He is one of those fighters who will always be ready to fight anyone, anywhere, and at any time no matter the circumstances. There aren't many fighters out there chomping at the bit to take a title shot against Islam Makhachev coming off the couch on less than two week's notice as it is just unheard of. Sometimes the reward outweighs the risk and Volkanovski is all about reaping the reward.

An Alexander Volkanovski matchup against Ilia Topuria for the featherweight championship will be a great fight for the fans, especially for the Toronto fans who have been eagerly awaiting the UFC's return. It's time to just wait and see what's next for the UFC featherweight champion.