UFC 294 was a highly anticipated event that took place on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event featured a stacked card with some of the best fighters in the world, and it did not disappoint. The main event saw Islam Makhachev defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch of their classic 155-pound championship bout in February. Makhachev was able to knock out Volkanovski with a head kick and punches at 3:06 of Round 1, extending his winning streak to 13 and successfully defending his title for the second time.

AND STILLLLLLLLLLLL ISLAM MAKHACHEV KNOCKS OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI WITH THE LEFT HEADKICK THE SCENES IN ABU DHABI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/3ug0AIEVyh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 21, 2023

Makhachev came out aggressive from the start, pressuring Volkanovski with his wrestling and grappling. He then was able to rock Volkanovski with a perfectly timed head kick that wobbled him on the feet and sent him crashing to the canvas. Makhachev then pounced on him with a flurry of hammerfists to where referee Marc Goddard then quickly stepped in and called the fight.

The knockout was one of the most impressive in UFC history, and it sent shockwaves through the MMA world. Makhachev is now the No. 1 contender in the lightweight division, and he is expected to challenge for the title in his next fight.

UFC 294 Bonuses

In addition to Makhachev, four other fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses at UFC 294. Muhammad Mokaev won a bonus for his third-round submission of Tim Elliott Gordon. Said Nurmagomedov won a bonus for his first-round submission of Muin Gafurov. And Ikram Aliskerov won a bonus for his first-round knockout of Warlley Alves.

Here's the full list of UFC 294 performance bonuses: