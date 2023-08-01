UFC lightweight Bobby Green fired back at Tony Ferguson over his eye poke comments.

Green earned arguably the biggest win of his career after submitting Ferguson in the third round of their lightweight encounter at UFC 291 this past weekend.

However, it was not without incident as Ferguson was eye poked by Green in the first round which seemingly stopped all the momentum “El Cucuy” had prior where he even scored a knockdown early on.

Ferguson referenced this eye poke in his post-fight statement where he accused Green of knowing what he was doing and essentially poking him in the eye on purpose.

“As the fight began, I was in the Xone, flowing & feeling confident. Bobby knew the direction of the fight & I believe he knew what he was doing when he poked my eye,” Ferguson said. “He has a big history of moves like this. It significantly impaired my vision, making it difficult to see clearly out of my eye.”

Green was asked about those comments and unsurprisingly, he disagrees with Ferguson's assessment.

“Tony said I intentionally poked him, and that threw his momentum off,” Green said on The MMA Hour (via BJ Penn). “From there, the fight just went my way. I disagree with that, I thought I was doing so much more than that the entire fight.

“… If you argue with a crazy man, you’re probably crazy. You know? I’m not going to argue with him.”

While Green denies the eye poke was intentional and believes Ferguson is crazy for even suggesting it, he also feels sad as the accusation basically diminishes the hard work he put in to ultimately get the win.

“On one side, he’s got it in his head that I’m trying to intentionally do this s**t, for this fight,” Green added. “So, I’m not going to argue with him on that aspect, he’s crazy. You can’t argue with crazy.

“The other part of it I feel like, is sad. I’m sad because it’s a mark on my body of work. It saddens me that he thinks it would go differently, it saddens me that it puts all this lack on my set of skills. Because I believe that skills pay the bills. I don’t need to cheat no guys.”