Charles Oliveira will get a knockout win over Islam Makhachev in a potential rematch.

That's according to Oliveira's manager and head coach Diego Lima who believes that's the only fight that makes sense given his pupil's recent TKO victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 — along with his other wins over the lightweight top five.

“Charles is the No. 1 in the ranking,” Lima told MMA Fighting. “If you look at the top 5, Charles is No. 1 and he’s beaten the other four in absurd fashion. There’s no other fight to make, there’s no logic. Charles has beaten those four overwhelmingly. It’s not about wanting [the rematch], it’s logic. Makhachev is the fight.”

Of course, a rematch is not confirmed and anything can happen in the UFC — including a potential fight with Conor McGregor who appears more and more unlikely to fight Michael Chandler.

“Now, would we do another fight before? I don’t know,” Lima said. “Poirier gave up a shot at the belt, fought [Conor] McGregor and then came back for the belt. Why am I saying that? It looks like McGregor isn’t excited about fighting Chandler. And why did he say that? Maybe he liked Charles’ fight and is excited about that? Who knows.

“Maybe we do a fight at 170 with the [lightweight] title shot guaranteed for next year in Brazil? We know it’s a Fight Night this year [Nov. 4 in Sao Paulo], but it might be a numbered card early next year in Brazil. Charles deserves a belt in Brazil. It’s Charles’ dream to fight in Brazil. And I think he deserves that.”

While Oliveira vs. McGregor is certainly enticing and would be a huge payday for the former, it still appears highly unlikely, but more so because of the Irishman.

Oliveira's main priority will still be to regain the lightweight strap after getting submitted by Makhachev in their vacant lightweight title fight last October.

“Do Bronx” has since claimed it was not him in there that night and Lima can't help but agree, especially as they never executed the strategy they had in mind for the Dagestan native.

But should they be able to do it in the rematch? The result will be a knockout win for Charles Oliveira.