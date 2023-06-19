Arman Tsarukyan wants Michael Chandler next and as far as he's concerned, the latter has no fight coming up.

Tsarukyan made it two wins in a row and seven wins in his last eight overall following a third-round TKO victory over Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75 this past weekend.

Having previously been in lightweight title contention prior to his loss to Mateusz Gamrot, the Armenian-Russian is only focused on fighting a top-five opponent next.

And his top choice as things stand…is Chandler.

“If you want to ask me, for sure I want to fight with Michael Chandler,” Tsarukyan told reporters at the UFC Vegas 75 post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “Because it looks like his fight with Conor McGregor is over. He got to fight with someone, and I am here.

“I have good win streak and let’s do this fight, because I’m the youngest guy in top 15. He’s the older one. I think for fans it’s good when new generation fights with older generation.”

Of course, most in the combat sports world are expecting Chandler to fight Conor McGregor later this year with an official fight date expected towards the end of The Ultimate Fighter 31 which concludes August.

But with McGregor still yet to officially enter the USADA drug testing pool and submit a drug test, it appears more and more unlikely — especially with recent comments from UFC president Dana White that didn't seem too positive about the fight happening.

In Tsarukyan's eyes, McGregor is certainly not fighting Chandler.

“I saw what McGregor’s doing,” Tsarukyan said. “He’s like relaxing on his yacht, like drink alcohol, goes to the beach, smoke weed.

“I train with the crazy guys. I live in the gym, train three, two times a day. He’s not going to fight.”

Chandler will naturally still be hopeful a McGregor fight happens, so if he's not available, Tsarukyan is ready for the next best option in Beneil Dariush.

“If Dariush can fight in Abu Dhabi in October, definitely I want fight with him,” Tsarukyan added. “If not, you know me, I’m going to fight with everybody. But everybody from top five, forever.

“Chandler or Dariush or whatever. I think fight with Dariush, it makes sense.”

Dariush is coming off a first-round TKO defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 earlier this month.