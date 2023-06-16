With UFC coming to three great cities in the coming months, boss man Dana White just announced the main events for three huge late-summer fight nights. Former featherweight champion and No. 2 contender Max Holloway will square up with No. 7 contender the Korean Zombie, in a 145-lb bout on August 26 in Singapore.

Holloway (24-7, 20-7 UFC) is widely considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time and a fan-favorite. He defeated José Aldo to become champion in 2017 and then defended his belt three times. He is still at the top of the division, but fans question what his next goals are.

Holloway lost his belt to current featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in 2019. Holloway and Volkanovski have now fought three times, with Volkanovski winning all of them. Until someone else reigns in this division, Holloway likely won't get another title shot.

The Korean Zombie (Jung Chan-sung) is 17-7, 7-4 in the UFC. He lost his last fight against Volkanovski at UFC 273, which was his second title opportunity. After the fight, he admitted he will probably never become a champion and needs to reevaluate his career.

The Korean Zombie is likely on the verge of retirement if he loses to Holloway in Singapore. Despite both competing in the featherweight division for a long time, these two have never fought before. Alongside Holloway vs. the Korean Zombie, Dana White announced two more exciting main events.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On August 5, No. 4 bantamweight Corey Sandhagen (16-4, 9-3 UFC) will fight No. 11 Umar Nurmagomedov in a 135-lb bout in Nashville. Nurmagomedov (16-0, 4-0 UFC) is a cousin of all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov. This will be his first main event in the UFC.

Finally, countryman Ciryl Gane (11-2, 8-2 UFC) will take on Sergei Spivak (16-3, 7-3) in a heavyweight bout in Paris on September 2. Gane is the No. 1 heavyweight contender and a former interim heavyweight champ.

He beat Derrick Lewis to claim the vacant belt and later lost to Francis Ngannou in a title unification bout. In his most recent fight, Gane had another title shot against UFC legend Jon Jones and lost via submission in round 1.

Spivak is the No. 8 contender in the division and has not lost in nearly two years.