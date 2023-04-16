At the UFC Kansas City Main Event last night, Max Holloway defeated Arnold Allen via unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards (49-46, 49-46, 48-47). It was a truly masterful performance that Holloway turned in against one of the Featherweight Division’s biggest contenders halting a 10-fight active winning streak.

Arnold Allen was awarded rounds two and five on the scorecards, but many were disappointed in his lack of urgency throughout the fight. Still, it was more so Max Holloway’s veteran striking prowess that shined in this one and proved to be the difference. He was extremely patient through the flurries of Arnold Allen and was able to stick his jabs throughout the whole fight. While he wasn’t landing hard, it was apparent by the fourth round that Allen had absorbed a ton of strikes and was clearly wearing the damage on his face.

With his performance, Max Holloway became the first fighter in UFC history to record 3,000 significant strikes in his career. The craziest stat is that he’s done so without being formally knocked down in a fight. He’s an absolute legend of the sport and was given his flowers last night, proving that he’s still the top contender in the division and here to stay. Max Holloway was asked about a potential fight following his win. When “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung came up, Holloway had this to say:

"If 'Korean Zombie' wants it, he can get it': Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) is ready for his long-awaited showdown with Chan Sung Jung.#UFCKansasCity | Full video: https://t.co/hLD1RZCgyf pic.twitter.com/BE0NAdvjPL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 16, 2023

“I’m kinda trippin’ out how we haven’t fought yet…how did we not fight yet? If that’s one of the guys…then I would love to fight him.”

Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung both started their careers around the same time with “Korean Zombie” debuting in 2007 and Holloway coming onto the scene in 2010. For most of their respective careers, they’ve been two of the most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC and both have massive fan followings. Holloway alluded to a possible matchup for a future UFC event in Australia. There’s no doubt that if the two squared off it would be a headline-caliber fight. Jung has also been open to the idea, saying that he always wanted his retirement fight to be against Max Holloway.

Some context too…TKZ has said multiple times that he really wants to fight Max for his retirement fight https://t.co/zLbFyH9wkd — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 16, 2023

This would be an awesome fight that most UFC fans would love to see happen. If The Korean Zombie decides to call it a career after his next fight, what better opponent to do it against than Max Holloway. Stay tuned to our UFC news for any developing storylines and updates on fight announcements!