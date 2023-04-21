Ahead of this week’s UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes, UFC President Dana White posted a video to the promotion’s YouTube channel and laid out several fight announcements for the upcoming months. The cards will be labeled as “Fight Nights” and will mostly take place in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas Nevada, including huge additions to cards coming up in the next few weeks.

There had been talks of White adding major fights to the upcoming UFC 288 card in Newark, NJ. In the video, White announced, “The Co-Main Event will be a five-round Welterweight matchup between No. 4 ranked Belal Muhammed and No. 5 Gilbert Burns…what I love about this fight is that they both wanted it to be five rounds.”

Dana White continued with details for UFC 289: “We just finished making the Co-Main Event [at UFC 289], and it will be Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush. I love this fight, and it has huge title implications in the Lightweight Division.” There’s a strong indication here that the winner will face Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound belt.

White then announced the following bouts, all scheduled to be UFC “Fight Night” events: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier, Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria, Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov.

“Then, on June 3 at the Apex, will be headlined by Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen…that is a great fight.” Hermansson is ranked at No. 10 and Allen is at No. 13, so it should be a very competitive bout with a lot on the line in terms of their respective rankings.

White continued, “Then, two weeks later on June 17, we have another badass fight headlining UFC Fight Night at the Apex. Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier…both guys are beasts…the winner will be on a very short list for a title shot at 185 pounds.” Both of these guys have proven themselves in the Division and seem to be closer than ever to a title shot if they can get this victory.

“The very next week on June 24, we’re back in Jacksonville, Florida, for a UFC Fight Night card. The Main Event, No. 5 Josh Emmett vs. No. 9 Ilia Topuria.” Both of these fighters have ungodly power at 145 pounds and will make for an entertaining, edge-of-your-seat type of bout from start to finish.

White rounded out the fight announcements with a Main Event bout on July 1 between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov at Middleweight. White praised Strickland for his willingness to fight on a moment’s notice and fighting the type of guys, like Magomedov, that no one else wants to fight.

All main events, ALL official!! @DanaWhite just confirmed the following 5-round matchups going down this summer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7XtZEYxZXm — UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2023

White finished the video by giving fans one last location and date for an upcoming UFC Fight Night card. UFC is heading back to London to the O2 Arena on July 22 for an ESPN featured card. While no fights have yet been announced, White concluded with, “You know I always have something special in line for the U.K. fight fans.” This screams another opportunity for a huge Paddy Pimblett card in front of the London fans.

Dana White has been hard at work putting together a summer filled with entertaining fight cards, and it’s been a great start to what the boss predicts to be the UFC’s biggest year to date. With fight announcements coming on a weekly basis, don’t forget to check out our UFC News for updates on the latest fights being made!

Which fight are you most excited for?