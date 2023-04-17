The Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush fight looks set to be rebooked for the UFC 289 pay-per-view event.

The highly-anticipated lightweight encounter was originally set to co-headline the upcoming UFC 288 event taking place May 6 in Newark, New Jersey.

However, much to the disappointment of fight fans worldwide, it was recently reported that the fight was off after Oliveira had to pull out due to an injury.

It was another blow for Dariush as well, as it’s the second time a fight with “Do Bronx” has fallen apart while he also has a solid case for a lightweight title shot already given that he’s on an eight-fight winning streak.

Luckily for him, he might not need to wait long for the fight to get rebooked as the plan is to have it take place at UFC 289 on June 10. In fact, he has already received some assurances.

“They said they want to push the fight to June 10,” Dariush told The Schmo (via MMA Mania). “I still don’t have a contract so I’m not sure if it’s for sure, but that’s what they told me they want to do, June 10. At first, I wasn’t about it because what if this guy pulls out? But then I said a couple of things: if this guy pulls out again, I want the title shot. And basically [I asked for] a pay bump, too. They agreed to both things, and that was pretty much it. They agreed to both things, so if he pulls out I get the title shot. That’s what I was told.”

“It’s hard to say no to that because the UFC, it seems on their part they’re doing everything to make this fight happen. So, I said yeah let’s do it, let’s do June 10. I agreed to June 10 and I got some kind of insurance just in case he pulls out.”

UFC 289 returns to Vancouver, Canada, and will be headlined by a trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena for the women’s bantamweight title.

While that’s not exactly a main event fans — especially Canadian fans — were hoping for after a four-year drought of UFC events, Oliveira vs. Dariush would certainly be a very solid addition to the card.