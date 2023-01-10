By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus is calling for UFC president Dana White to step down after a video emerged of him slapping his wife at a Mexican nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

The Caucus wrote a public letter addressed to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, head of the promotion’s parent company, on Tuesday.

“The head of a major sporting organization cannot claim to be for the safety of women while a video of him striking his wife continues to circulate online without a response from you,” the letter reads. “The hypocrisy is astounding. Enough is enough.”

The political women’s advocacy group consists of 18 state senators and 33 assemblywomen, according to its website.

“Every day that Mr. White’s actions go unaccounted for, your silence becomes more piercing and troubling,” the letter continues. “At this point, thousands of young men, women, and adults worldwide have seen the video of Mr. White striking his wife. We have also seen his apology. What we have not seen is any consequences for his actions.”

The 53-year-old White can be seen visibly arguing with his wife, Anne, in the video, before they exchange slaps in the face before being separated by a third party.

Dana White was interviewed by TMZ in the aftermath of the release of the video, both apologizing for the physical altercation and saying he was “embarrassed” by his actions, stating that alcohol was involved for both him and his wife.

Anne said the matter was an isolated incident and that it was out of character in a separate statement to TMZ.

Endeavor and ESPN, UFC’s broadcast partner, have declined to comment on the matter, according to ESPN.