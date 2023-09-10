Saturday night's UFC 293 crowd watched welterweight Charles Radtke recorded his first ever UFC win via decision against challenger Mike Mathetha in Sydney, Australia.

Mathetha's loss was Radtke's gain as the welterweight impressed the UFC brass with his first victory inside the Octagon.

Afterwards, an interview with former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier quickly went south as Radtke lashed out at the gathered audience with a NSFW slur that was recorded on video. The event was also marred by a gruesome arm injury suffered by Jack Jenkins while defending a takedown.

Analysts, pundits and fans pondered whether Radtke would be cut after the slur, which is shown in the NSFW video below.

How good did it feel to get your first UFC victory?pic.twitter.com/2de7nAfLRU — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 10, 2023

Shortly after the video made the rounds, going viral on Twitter, Radtke reportedly issued the following apology according to the well known MMA and UFC news source BJPenn.com.

Charles Radtke has issued an apology for his post-fight remarks at UFC 293 👇🏼 #MMA #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/LF4UdCdsq5 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 10, 2023

Some fans called for forgiveness on X but not everyone was willing to accept Radtke's apology.

“Adrenaline is a helluva drug. Let's accept the apology and move on,” one commenter said.

The man known as ‘Chuck Buffalo' has a career record of 8-3 in MMA competition. He previously fought in the CFFC, XMMA and XFO. He holds 3 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission and 3 by decision.

UFC President Dana White has yet to comment on his Twitter account about Radtke's comments. White typically does not favor fighters like Radtke who tend to win by decision, which could factor into any decision on whether to potentially cut or discipline him in some way.

The 5-foot-10, 170 pound Radtke is 33 years old and hails from Mundelein, Illinois.