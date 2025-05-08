UFC’s return to Atlanta is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated fight nights of 2025. The event, officially titled UFC on ESPN: Usman vs. Buckley, is set for June 14 at State Farm Arena. As the card continues to fill out, the latest addition is a bantamweight clash between former champion Cody Garbrandt and the surging Raoni Barcelos, a matchup that promises fireworks for fans and significant implications for the 135-pound division.

Cody Garbrandt (14-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) is no stranger to high-stakes fights. The former bantamweight kingpin, who famously dethroned Dominick Cruz in 2016, is seeking to reestablish himself as a contender after a turbulent stretch in his career. After an 11-0 start, Garbrandt hit a rough patch, dropping five of six bouts. However, he rebounded with back-to-back wins, including a knockout of Brian Kelleher in late 2023. Most recently, Garbrandt suffered a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300, but the Ohio native remains eager to prove he’s still elite at 135 pounds.

Raoni Barcelos (19-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC) enters the Atlanta clash riding a wave of momentum. After enduring a tough spell-losing four of five-Barcelos has bounced back with two straight victories. In February, he submitted Cristian Quinonez, and in January, he pulled off a stunning upset against the previously unbeaten Payton Talbott, who was heavily favored. Barcelos’ resurgence has put him back on the radar as a dangerous threat in the division.

This matchup is a classic crossroads fight: Garbrandt’s championship pedigree and knockout power versus Barcelos’ well-rounded skill set and recent momentum. For both men, a win in Atlanta could mean a fast track back into the bantamweight title conversation.

UFC Atlanta Promises to be a Banger Fight Card

The main event for UFC Atlanta is a compelling welterweight showdown between former champion Kamaru Usman and rising contender Joaquin Buckley. Usman, one of the most dominant welterweights in UFC history, is looking to bounce back after losing his title and subsequent bouts. Buckley, known for his highlight-reel knockouts, is eager to prove he belongs among the division’s elite. This headliner is expected to deliver high drama and could have major implications for the welterweight title picture.

The June 14 card is quickly becoming one of the deepest of the summer. Here’s a look at the confirmed matchups so far:

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Tereza Bledá vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Spotlight on the Card: Notable Matchups

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick: Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas continues her flyweight campaign against the gritty Miranda Maverick. Namajunas’ technical striking and championship experience will be tested by Maverick’s relentless pace and grappling.

Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee: Two welterweight veterans collide in a matchup that could be pivotal for both men’s careers. Chiesa’s submission prowess will be pitted against McGee’s durability and wrestling.

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy: After a previously canceled bout, Menifield and Sy finally meet in the light heavyweight division. Both are looking to climb the ranks, making this a high-stakes encounter

This event marks the UFC’s fifth trip to Atlanta and its first since 2019. The city’s passionate MMA fanbase is set to pack State Farm Arena, and the card’s depth ensures there’s something for everyone-from title implications to comeback stories and prospect showcases.

The addition of Garbrandt vs. Barcelos adds another layer of intrigue. Both men are at pivotal points in their careers, and the winner could find himself knocking on the door of a top-five opponent. For Garbrandt, it’s a chance to prove he’s still a force in the division. For Barcelos, it’s an opportunity to continue his resurgence and claim the biggest win of his UFC tenure.

With a stacked lineup headlined by Usman vs. Buckley and bolstered by the newly announced Garbrandt vs. Barcelos, UFC Atlanta is primed to deliver a night of memorable action. The card’s blend of former champions, surging contenders, and intriguing stylistic matchups makes it a must-watch for fight fans.

As June 14 approaches, anticipation will only build. With so much on the line for so many fighters, Atlanta could be the site of career-defining moments, and perhaps, the emergence of the next title challenger in multiple divisions.