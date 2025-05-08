ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Prelims of UFC 315 are officially here and we're back to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division. Newcomers Navajo Stirling of New Zealand and Ivan Erlsan of Croatia will open the UFC 315 Prelims with a heated matchup you don't want to miss. Check the UFC odds series for our Stirling-Erslan prediction and pick.

Navajo Stirling (6-0) will make his second walk to the UFC octagon following a unanimous decision win over Tuco Tokkos in his UFC debut. With just six pro fights under his belt, Stirling is a classically-trained kickboxer and product of Eugene Bareman's City Kickboxing as he comes in the sizable betting favorite. He stands 6-foot-4 with a 79-inch reach.

Ivan Erslan (14-4) will also make his second appearance after dropping his UFC debut to Ion Cutelaba in split decision fashion. He's a former KSW product and has alternated wins and losses over his last six bouts for a 3-3 record. He'll be looking to outperform his odds once again as the betting underdog here. Erslan stands 6-foot-2 with a 72.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Odds: Navajo Stirling-Ivan Erslan Odds

Navajo Stirling: -310

Ivan Erslan: +250

Over 1.5 rounds: -195

Under 1.5 rounds: +150

Why Navajo Stirling Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tuco Tokkos – U DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO

Navajo Stirling has looked very impressive since stepping onto the UFC scene, originally with a KO win during his audition on Dana White's Contender Series. Although he couldn't notch the knockout in his debut like he was expected to, he showed an ability to control the striking for three rounds and gained valuable experience during the win.

While Stirling has just six professional fights under his belt, his training alongside former champion Israel Adesanya and names like Dan Hooker suggest that he's wise beyond his years in terms of competition. He's training with some of the best in the world and coach Eugene Bareman has a knack for transforming raw kickboxing talent into viable UFC contenders. Look for his skills to continue evolving as he looks better each time out.

Navajo Stirling will be working behind a sizable reach advantage and given his kickboxing background, he'll be sure to make the most of it against another UFC newcomer. His power has been on display in the past, winning four of his fights by knockout, so expect him to be a chasing a similar result during this fight as he looks for a quick jump in the rankings.

Why Ivan Erslan Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ion Cutelaba – S DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Ivan Erslan made his short-notice UFC debut against a veteran like Ion Cutelaba and although he couldn't pull out the win, he managed to take the fight to a razor-thin split decision that easily could have gone his way. Erslan managed to out-strike Cutelaba during the first and third rounds, but it was ultimately his takedown defense that failed him as Cutelaba notched meaningful minutes in ground control.

During this fight, Erlsan won't have to worry much about the takedowns given his opponent has yet to attempt one at the UFC level. We should be in for a kickboxing match that Erslan will welcome with open arms as the fighter with the better striking defense at 62%. Still, he'll need consistent output to match that of Stirling, which will include having to close the distance against a much longer opponent.

To have success in this fight, Erlsan will have to focus on his defense and returning shots whenever he can make Stirling miss on his. He'll need to use head movement to duck under the shots of Stirling while getting in close to get his own offense off. His kicking game to the body will be a huge focal point in slowing down his much more athletic opponent.

Final Navajo Stirling-Ivan Erslan Prediction & Pick

We should have another fun fight on our hands as both men are pure kickboxers and won't think twice about keeping this fight on the feet. Ivan Erslan has three times as many professional fights that Stirling does, but the training camp at City Kickboxing for Stirling will be a massive advantage during this fight.

Furthermore, Stirling is very gifted in terms of his physical frame and I expect closing the distance will become difficult for Erslan if Stirling is able to effectively use his jab.

For our final betting prediction, we have to roll with the favorite in Navajo Stirling as he continues to evolve his game and tailor it to UFC-level competition.

Final Navajo Stirling-Ivan Erslan Prediction & Pick: Navajo Stirling (-310); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-195)