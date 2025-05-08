ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another one of our betting predictions and picks for UFC 315 from Montreal as we head to the Light Heavyweight (205) Division for this next bout. Modestas Bukauskas of Lithuania will take on Moldova's Ion Cutelaba for a battle between UFC veterans that's sure to create fireworks. Check the UFC odds series for our Bukauskas-Cutelaba prediction and pick.

Modestas Bukauskas (17-6) has gone 5-4 since joining the UFC roster in 2020. After suffering three-straight losses and taking a break to fight at Cage Warriors, Bukauskas returned to the UFC in 2023 and has since posted a 4-1 record with two finishes during that stretch. He'll look for another step in the right direction in facing a mainstay of the division. Bukauskas stands 6-foot-3 with a 76-inch reach.

Ion Cutelaba (19-10-1) has gone 8-9-1 inside the UFC since 2016. He, too, suffered three-straight losses that put his UFC career in jeopardy, but he's gone an impressive 3-1 over his last four fights with a first-round submission most recently against Ibo Aslan. He'll look to carry that winning momentum into this fight. Cutelaba stands 6-foot-1 with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Odds: Modestas Bukauskas-Ion Cutelaba Odds

Modestas Bukauskas: -108

Ion Cutelaba: -112

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120

Why Modestas Bukauskas Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Raffael Cerqueira – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Modestas Bukauskas has looked like a brand new fighter following his short two-fight stint with Cage Warriors. His brief departure from the UFC was a wake-up call and he's seized every opportunity he's been given after the fact. He blundered with a knockout loss to Vitor Petrino, but he's since tightened his game up and managed to finish both Marcin Prachnio and Raffael Cerqueira with a submission and knockout leading into this fight.

The greatest improvement in Bukauskas' game has been his striking defense and ability to stuff takedowns, which will be paramount in his success against a strong grappler like Cutelaba. While his takedown defense is a strong 71%, he's absorbing more punches (4.11) per minute than he's landing (3.32) and he'll need to greatly improve his output ahead of this one. Cutelaba is the more active striker, but Bukauskas' athleticism and frame could give him an advantage when these two decide to tie up.

Why Ion Cutelaba Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ibo Aslan – SUB (arm triangle, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Ion Cutelaba has been searching for more consistency throughout this recent stretch of fights as he's notched back-to-back wins for the first time since 2018. His game plan over the last two fights has been much clearer as he's looking to soften his opponent with punches, land the takedown, and unleash with his strong ground-and-pound techniques. During this fight, he'll have to work around a size disadvantage as he'll hope to grab his opponent and initiate the clinch.

Cutelaba made quick work of his last opponent by bringing him down to the ground and quickly locking in a submission. It seemed as though he followed a strict game plan and executed it perfectly thanks to an improved training camp, so expect him to come into this bout with a similar sense of focus and determination.

To be successful here, Cutelaba will have to initiate the striking exchanges as he searches for the takedown, landing 4.17 per 15 minutes. We've seen Bukauskas struggle to get off his back in the past, so Cutelaba can certainly put him in a bad position if he can manage to control the fight from the ground in this one.

Final Modestas Bukauskas-Ion Cutelaba Prediction & Pick

Both fighters have seen a resurgence in their careers as of late and they're both riding back-to-back wins heading into this fight. Modestas Bukauskas is the more consistent striker and he's able to land intermediate punches down the middle while struggling to land his knockout shots. Cutelaba is most dangerous with his power punching, but he struggles to close the distance effectively and get out ahead of opponents in terms of strikes landed.

Much of this fight will be determined by whether Bukauskas can fend off the takedown attempts from Ion Cutelaba. If Cutelaba manages to land a number of unanswered takedowns, we could see him control the fight on the mats with his ground-and-pound techniques.

However, I think Bukauskas will make this fight tough for Cutelaba in forcing his opponent to stand and strike against him. From there, I like the length and reach of Bukauskas to gain him the slight edge in the boxing exchanges and he should land with more power consistently. For our final prediction, let's roll with Modestas Bukauskas to win a close decision.

Final Modestas Bukauskas-Ion Cutelaba Prediction & Pick: Modestas Bukauskas (-108)