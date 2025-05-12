In the latest twist of UFC matchmaking drama, reigning light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev took to X with a pointed message aimed at his former foe, Alex Pereira:

I was offered to Fight Alex international fight week if the man don't want it let's move on I'm ready for everyone. I dare you. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) May 11, 2025

Ankalaev’s tweet comes at a time when the UFC is scrambling to finalize a blockbuster main event for UFC 317, the centerpiece of International Fight Week in Las Vegas, now just over a month away. The Dagestani champion’s challenge is not only a call to arms for Pereira, but also a public airing of the behind-the-scenes negotiations that have left the division and the event on standby.

Pereira’s Social Media Controversy: Hacked Account or Frustration?

The Ankalaev-Pereira rematch saga took a strange turn last week when Pereira’s X account posted a now-deleted message hinting at a rift with the UFC and even suggesting possible retirement if issues weren’t resolved. The post read, in part, “I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC, but with what I’ve just heard, I’m disheartened.”

Shortly after, Pereira claimed his account had been hacked, distancing himself from the statement and assuring fans his relationship with the UFC remained positive. However, this explanation has been met with widespread skepticism within the MMA community. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was blunt in his assessment:

DC claimes that Alex Pereira was lying about his X account getting hacked: "I'm sorry, I'm saying it. I know this game enough."#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/wCq8TUmqBg — FEDZ_MMA (@Fedzmma) May 9, 2025

Cormier’s comments echo a broader sentiment that Pereira’s “hacking” claim was a convenient way to walk back public frustration after possible pressure from the UFC brass.

UFC 317 and International Fight Week

With UFC 317 set for June 28 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the event is positioned as the crown jewel of International Fight Week, a period packed with the UFC Hall of Fame induction, fan expos, and high-profile fights. Yet, as of mid-May, the main event remains unconfirmed, fueling speculation and anxiety among fans and fighters alike.

What’s Official and What’s Rumored?

Several key bouts are already announced for UFC 317, including:

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Jhonata Diniz

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Women’s Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Viviane Araújo

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

But none of these matchups carry the star power or divisional stakes expected of an International Fight Week headliner.

Who Could Headline UFC 317?

Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2: The Light Heavyweight Rematch

The most logical and fan-friendly option remains Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2. Ankalaev dethroned Pereira at UFC 313 with a dominant unanimous decision, and a rematch would offer Pereira a shot at redemption while giving Ankalaev another marquee win. However, with Pereira’s commitment in question and public negotiations playing out on social media, the UFC may be preparing contingency plans.

Topuria’s Lightweight Ambitions

Another major storyline is Ilia Topuria, the former featherweight champion, who has confirmed he will headline UFC 317-though his opponent is not yet set. However, it's rumored that Topuria will take on Charles Oliveira for the interim lightweight championship as Islam Makhachev moves up in weight to try to conquer double-champ status and take on the newly crowned welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Ilia Topuria will now face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 with Islam Makhachev moving up 👀 pic.twitter.com/4BEKgEJD2I — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 11, 2025

Should neither Ankalaev-Pereira nor Topuria’s lightweight challenge materialize, the UFC could pivot to other divisional title fights or high-profile contenders, but no other matchup has generated comparable buzz.

The uncertainty has left fans restless, with many calling for clarity and speculating about possible “ducking” by Pereira. For Ankalaev, the stakes are clear: he wants a high-profile defense, preferably against the man he just beat. For Pereira, the pressure is mounting to either accept the rematch or risk accusations of avoiding the challenge.

With the stakes higher than ever and the clock ticking, all eyes are on UFC President Dana White and the promotion’s matchmakers to deliver a main event that can live up to the expectations of International Fight Week. Whether it’s Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2, Topuria’s quest for lightweight champ status, or a surprise announcement, UFC 317’s headliner will set the tone for the rest of the summer. As the MMA world speculates and debates, the anticipation only grows, promising a memorable night in Las Vegas regardless of who ultimately takes center stage during International Fight Week.