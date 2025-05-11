Jose Aldo, one of the most decorated champions in mixed martial arts history, has officially retired following a unanimous decision loss to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315. The Bell Centre in Montreal witnessed the end of an era as Aldo, the former two-time featherweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, laid his gloves down in the Octagon, signaling the close of a legendary career.

A Classic Battle with a Controversial Finish

Originally booked as a bantamweight contest, Aldo’s clash with Zahabi was shifted to featherweight at the last minute due to Aldo’s weight-cutting struggles. Despite the change, Aldo looked sharp early, showcasing the blistering speed and technical prowess that defined his reign atop the featherweight division. In the opening round, Aldo landed crisp combinations and body shots, keeping Zahabi on the defensive and the crowd on its feet.

Zahabi, however, showed resilience. After a tentative start, he pressed forward late in the first and gained confidence as the fight progressed. The second round saw both men trading in a tense kickboxing chess match, with Zahabi landing a significant knee to Aldo’s body and Aldo responding with a jab that opened a cut near Zahabi’s eye.

The third round delivered high drama. Aldo rocked Zahabi with a knee and a head kick, nearly finishing the fight as Zahabi stumbled to the canvas. But as Aldo surged for the finish, he emptied his gas tank, leaving himself vulnerable. Zahabi capitalized, reversing position and raining down elbows that opened a deep cut on Aldo’s forehead. Both men were exhausted by the final horn, but Zahabi’s late rally convinced all three judges to score the bout 29-28 in his favor.

Aldo’s Emotional Farewell

As the decision was read, Aldo removed his gloves and left them in the center of the Octagon, a universal sign of retirement in MMA. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Aldo spoke candidly about the toll of the fight game and the struggles leading up to UFC 315:

“I just don't have it in my heart anymore. This was a tough week. It wasn't just about the cutting of the weight and everything else. I just felt that there were so many things that happened. My body said no. I just don't think I have it anymore. I don't want to go into war all the time and go through this. I just don't have it in my heart anymore”

This marks Aldo’s second retirement, first came after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in 2022, but he returned to action in 2024. After going 1-2 in his comeback, Aldo, now 38 and with 41 professional fights, decided it was time to step away for good.

Aldo’s retirement sent shockwaves through the MMA community. Fighters and fans alike paid tribute to “The King of Rio” on social media and in interviews. Former opponents and champions such as Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Renato Moicano hailed Aldo as a legend and a pioneer. The UFC itself celebrated his career, with many calling him one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

Despite the unanimous decision, the result was not without controversy. Many fans and analysts believed Aldo had done enough to win the first two rounds, and social media was abuzz with debate over the judges’ verdict. Some felt the decision forced Aldo into retirement, while others acknowledged Zahabi’s remarkable comeback in the third round.

Ridiculous, baffling decision. Had it 29-28 Aldo if not a draw with that final round. Giving Zahabi the second just doesn’t make any sense.

While Aldo may not have exited the sport with a victory, his final fight was a testament to his enduring skill and heart. The UFC 315 crowd gave him a hero’s sendoff, and the MMA world will remember Jose Aldo as one of the greatest to ever step inside the cage. As the King of Rio walks away for the last time, his legacy is secure as a champion, a trailblazer, and a mixed martial arts legend.