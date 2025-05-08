ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Benoit Saint-Denis (13-3) enters UFC 315 after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier, both in the second round. Prior to that, Saint-Denis scored impressive stoppage wins over Matt Frevola and Thiago Moises. Now, he looks to rebound against Kyle Prepolec in Montreal.

Kyle Prepolec (18-8) returns to the UFC on short notice after winning his last three fights outside the promotion, including a split decision over Michael Dufort. Previously, Prepolec went 0-2 in his first UFC stint, dropping decisions to Austin Hubbard and Nordine Taleb. Now, he looks to upset Benoit Saint-Denis in Montreal.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Odds: Benoit Saint-Denis-Kyle Prepolec Odds

Benoit Saint Denis: -1050

Kyle Prepolec: +675

Over 1.5 rounds: +145

Under 1.5 rounds: -188

Why Benoit Saint-Denis Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Renato Moicao – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (4 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Benoit Saint-Denis is heavily favored to defeat Kyle Prepolec at UFC 315, and for good reason. Saint-Denis, currently ranked #13 in the lightweight division, has faced elite competition and proven himself as a relentless finisher, with nine of his thirteen wins coming by submission and four by knockout. Despite suffering consecutive knockout losses to top contenders Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano, Saint-Denis previously rattled off five straight finishes, including impressive stoppages of Matt Frevola and Thiago Moises. His aggressive style, high fight IQ, and well-rounded skill set make him a daunting opponent for anyone outside the lightweight elite.

Prepolec, stepping in on just days’ notice, has rebuilt his career on the regional scene but went 0-2 in his previous UFC stint and has struggled against higher-level opposition. While Prepolec is riding a three-fight win streak, the short preparation time and the jump in competition pose significant challenges. Saint-Denis’s superior grappling, striking accuracy, and ability to dictate the pace should allow him to overwhelm Prepolec early. Expect Saint-Denis to capitalize on this opportunity, likely securing a finish and reestablishing himself as a dangerous contender in front of the Montreal crowd.

Why Kyle Prepolec Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gustavo Wurlitzer – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 14 (10 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Kyle Prepolec steps into UFC 315 as a significant underdog, but several factors give him a real chance to upset Benoit Saint-Denis in Montreal. Prepolec has quietly rebuilt his career since his first UFC stint, going 4-1 and riding a three-fight win streak with a string of knockout victories. This recent momentum shows improved finishing instincts and confidence, making him a more dangerous opponent than his earlier UFC record suggests. Despite the short-notice call-up, Prepolec was already in fight shape, scheduled to compete just one day prior, which means he enters the Octagon ready and without the usual drawbacks of late replacements.

Saint-Denis, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back knockout losses and faces mounting pressure to perform in front of a Canadian crowd eager for an upset. Prepolec’s experience, veteran savvy, and striking power could expose Saint-Denis’s defensive vulnerabilities, especially if the French contender is hesitant after recent setbacks. If Prepolec can keep the fight standing and avoid Saint-Denis’s grappling, his crisp boxing and timing could lead to a dramatic finish. An upset win would not only revitalize Prepolec’s UFC career but also shake up the lightweight division’s pecking order.

Final Benoit Saint-Denis-Kyle Prepolec Prediction & Pick

Benoit Saint-Denis enters UFC 315 as a heavy favorite against Kyle Prepolec, reflecting a significant skill and experience gap. Saint-Denis, a dynamic finisher with nine submission wins and four knockouts, has faced top competition and boasts a well-rounded game. Despite recent knockout losses to elite fighters, he remains a dangerous and technically superior lightweight. Prepolec, stepping in on short notice, has struggled at the UFC level and is considered a regional standout, but not yet proven against top-tier opponents. Saint-Denis’s ability to dictate pace, mix striking with grappling, and finish fights early should overwhelm Prepolec.

Prepolec’s best chance lies in avoiding early damage and using his striking to keep the fight standing, but Saint-Denis’s pressure and experience likely nullify this. The odds heavily favor Saint Denis (-1200), indicating confidence he will control and finish the fight or win decisively by decision. Expect Saint-Denis to impose his will from the start, making this a one-sided affair and a strong bounce-back opportunity after his recent setbacks. UFC 315 fans should anticipate a dominant performance by Saint-Denis in Montreal.

Final Benoit Saint-Denis-Kyle Prepolec Prediction & Pick: Benoit Saint Denis (-1050), Under 1.5 rounds (-188)