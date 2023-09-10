In the UFC 293 prelims, Jack Jenkins faced off against Chepe Mariscal in a featherweight bout. Unfortunately, the fight ended in a TKO stoppage due to a gruesome arm injury that Jenkins suffered during the second round of the fight.

The Jack Jenkins elbow snap was nasty 🤮 pic.twitter.com/JRHexiNzru — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) September 10, 2023

As Jenkins attempted to defend a throw attempt by Mariscal, he incorrectly planted on his right arm, causing his weight and gravity to force his arm in a wrong-direction 90-degree angle. This rendered Jenkins unable to continue as he absorbed a Mariscal punch to the head, leading to the TKO stoppage at 3:19 of Round 2. Mariscal took the win by verbal submission, while Jenkins left UFC 293 with a loss and an arm injury.

The loss is Jenkins’ first in the UFC and snaps a nine-fight winning streak. Jenkins entered UFC 293 with promotional victories over Jamall Emmers and Don Shainis. On the other hand, Mariscal picked up his second UFC victory in three months and extended his winning streak to five.

The UFC is a sport that is known for its physicality and the risks that come with it. Fighters train for months to prepare for their fights, but injuries can still happen. Injuries like the one that Jenkins suffered are a reminder of the dangers that come with the sport. It is important for fighters to prioritize their safety and for the UFC to ensure that proper medical attention is given to fighters who suffer injuries during fights.

