UFC 315: Belal Muhammad versus Jack Della Maddalena continues on the prelims with a fight between Jessica Andrade and Jasmine Jasudavicius in the women's flyweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Andrade-Jasudavicius prediction and pick.

Jessica Andrade (26-13) rebounded from a submission loss to Tatiana Suarez by knocking out Mackenzie Dern, then edged Marina Rodriguez by split decision. However, she dropped a unanimous decision to Natalia Silva in her last fight. Now, Andrade looks to bounce back against Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 315 in Montreal.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (12-3) enters UFC 315 riding a four-fight win streak. She dominated Ariane da Silva with a third-round D'Arce choke submission, then followed up with a unanimous decision victory over Mayra Bueno Silva. Now, Jasudavicius looks to extend her momentum against Jessica Andrade in Montreal.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Odds: Jessica Andrade-Jasmine Jasudavicius Odds

Jessica Andrade: +250

Jasmine Jasudavicius: -310

Over 2.5 rounds: -160

Under 2.5 rounds: +124

Why Jessica Andrade Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Natalia Silva – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 18 (10 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Jessica Andrade’s experience, power, and finishing ability make her a formidable threat to Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 315. Andrade, a former UFC strawweight champion, has finished top contenders across three weight classes, earning a reputation as one of the most dangerous knockout artists in women’s MMA. Her nickname “Bate Estaca” is a testament to her overwhelming strength and ability to end fights in dramatic fashion, as seen in her legendary slam KO of Rose Namajunas to win the title. Andrade’s aggressive style, relentless forward pressure, and proven ability to handle high-stakes moments give her a clear edge in striking exchanges.

While Jasudavicius brings momentum and a wrestling-heavy approach, Andrade’s experience against elite grapplers and her defensive wrestling should help her keep the fight standing. If Andrade can dictate the range and force Jasudavicius into wild exchanges, her power and finishing instincts could be decisive. Even when facing adversity, Andrade has shown the ability to rally and find a finish, making her a constant threat until the final bell. Expect Andrade to use her explosiveness and veteran savvy to halt Jasudavicius’s win streak and reassert herself as a top contender in the flyweight division.

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Mayra Bueno Silva – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jasmine Jasudavicius is poised to defeat Jessica Andrade at UFC 315, thanks to her size, momentum, and grappling prowess. Riding a four-fight win streak, Jasudavicius enters as one of the biggest betting favorites on the card, reflecting her recent dominance and physical advantages, a notable height and reach edge that could be pivotal, especially if the fight hits the mat. She’s executed 10 takedowns and amassed over 20 minutes of control time in her last three fights, showcasing relentless top pressure and elite defensive skills. Her ability to dictate where the fight takes place and wear down opponents with volume and consistency has made her a rising force in the division.

Andrade, while a former champion, has struggled recently with a 2-4 record in her last six bouts and has shown vulnerability to opponents who can neutralize her power and pace. Jasudavicius’s durability, technical improvements, and home crowd advantage in Montreal further tilt the odds in her favor. If she can avoid Andrade’s early aggression and keep the fight at her preferred range or on the ground, Jasudavicius is well-positioned to grind out a decision or even secure a late submission, cementing her place among the flyweight elite.

Final Jessica Andrade-Jasmine Jasudavicius Prediction & Pick

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Jessica Andrade at UFC 315 is a classic clash of styles and momentum. Jasudavicius enters as a heavy favorite, riding a four-fight win streak and boasting significant height and reach advantages. Her relentless wrestling, control time, and defensive durability make her a tough puzzle for any opponent. Andrade, a former champion, brings knockout power and vast experience, but she’s just 2-4 in her last six and has shown recent vulnerability against strong wrestlers and larger opponents.

Expect Andrade to push forward early, looking for big shots and trying to turn the fight into a brawl. However, Jasudavicius’s ability to absorb pressure, clinch, and grind opponents down should allow her to weather the storm. If Jasudavicius can avoid Andrade’s early power and consistently impose her grappling, she’s likely to control the pace and win rounds with volume and top control. The prediction is Jasudavicius by decision, using her size, wrestling, and momentum to neutralize Andrade’s power and continue her rise in the flyweight division.

Final Jessica Andrade-Jasmine Jasudavicius Prediction & Pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius (-31o), Over 2.5 rounds (-160)