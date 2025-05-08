ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 315 brings the Octagon back to Montreal’s Bell Centre for the first time in a decade, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Headlining the card, newly crowned welterweight champion Belal Muhammad defends his belt against Australia’s surging Jack Della Maddalena. Muhammad, unbeaten since 2019, is known for relentless pressure and elite wrestling, while Della Maddalena rides a 17-fight win streak with crisp boxing and knockout power. The champion’s experience in five-round fights and grinding pace could be the key, but Della Maddalena’s finishing ability makes him a live threat.

The co-main event features Valentina Shevchenko’s first women’s flyweight title defense in her second reign, facing France’s Manon Fiorot. Fiorot, on a 12-fight win streak, brings physicality and technical striking, but Shevchenko’s championship pedigree and adaptability remain formidable.

The main card is stacked with legends and contenders: Jose Aldo faces Aiemann Zahabi in bantamweight action, Alexa Grasso meets Natalia Silva in a pivotal flyweight bout, and Benoit Saint Denis welcomes Kyle Prepolec back to the UFC in a lightweight clash.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Top Betting Underdogs

Valentina Shevchenko (+114)

Charles Radtke (+140)

Brad Katona (+130)

Valentina Shevchenko (+114) vs Manon Fiorot

Valentina Shevchenko’s edge over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 comes down to her championship experience, elite fight IQ, and ability to adapt mid-fight. Shevchenko has repeatedly demonstrated the versatility to blend striking and grappling, making her a threat in every phase of MMA. Her tactical grappling, well-timed counters, and positional dominance are likely to disrupt Fiorot’s rhythm and take away the Frenchwoman’s preferred high-volume, distance striking game. With more five-round title fights under her belt, Shevchenko’s composure under pressure and ability to make in-fight adjustments give her a crucial advantage, especially if the bout goes into the later rounds.

While Fiorot’s range, footwork, and striking volume make her a formidable challenger, Shevchenko’s experience against elite competition and her proven ability to neutralize opponents’ strengths set her apart. Analysts point to Shevchenko’s motivation-fueled by Fiorot’s pre-fight talk-and her more complete MMA skill set as decisive factors. If Shevchenko can impose her grappling and control exchanges, she can slow Fiorot’s pace and assert her dominance, making it difficult for the challenger to find her rhythm. Ultimately, Shevchenko’s championship pedigree and adaptability should be enough to secure another successful title defense.

Charles Radtke (+140) vs. Mike Malott

Charles Radtke has all the tools to upset Mike Malott at UFC 315, and it starts with his relentless pressure and mental edge. Radtke thrives in enemy territory, embracing the role of the heel and using the Montreal crowd’s energy as fuel rather than a distraction. He’s coming off a 51-second knockout win over Matthew Semelsberger and has shown that he can capitalize on his opponent’s lapses, especially when the stakes are high. Radtke believes Malott’s tendency to fade under pressure-evident in Malott’s loss to Neil Magny-gives him a psychological advantage, and he’s been vocal about exploiting any mental cracks he perceives in the Canadian’s game.

Stylistically, Radtke’s durability and ability to dictate the fight’s pace could be decisive. While Malott is dangerous early with explosive striking and submissions, Radtke’s endurance and tactical approach allow him to weather storms and take over as fights progress. He’s not distracted by outside noise; instead, he channels it into a focused, aggressive performance. If Radtke can force Malott onto the back foot and drag the fight into deeper waters, his superior cardio and resilience should help him outlast and outwork Malott, securing a statement win on foreign soil.

Brad Katona (+130) vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Brad Katona’s path to victory over Bekzat Almakhan at UFC 315 is rooted in his experience, technical proficiency, and well-rounded skill set. Katona, the only fighter to win The Ultimate Fighter twice, has consistently demonstrated the ability to execute disciplined game plans against a variety of opponents. His background as a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Shotokan Karate, combined with years of training at Straight Blast Gym Ireland, equips him to neutralize Almakhan’s striking with effective grappling and clinch work. Katona averages nearly two takedowns per fight and excels at controlling opponents on the mat, which could be pivotal against Almakhan’s aggressive, knockout-oriented style.

While Almakhan boasts significant power and a reach advantage, he is still developing his ground game and struggled with wrestling in his UFC debut. Katona’s composure in high-pressure situations, especially fighting at home in Canada, further tilts the odds in his favor. If Katona can weather Almakhan’s early aggression and dictate the pace with his grappling, he’s likely to grind out a decision win by limiting Almakhan’s striking opportunities and showcasing his superior fight IQ.