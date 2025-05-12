On July 26, the UFC makes its much-anticipated return to the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with a middleweight main event that promises to shake up the division. Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker will square off against surging contender and former ONE Championship two-division king Reinier de Ridder in a bout that blends elite experience with surging momentum. This matchup not only headlines a stacked card but also carries significant implications for the middleweight title picture.

🚨UFC ABU DHABI MAIN EVENT🚨 🔥Robert Whittaker will take on Reinier de Ridder at #UFCAbuDhabi on July 26th. 5 rounds. Middleweight. Main event. [first rep. @iHeartGeorgius1] pic.twitter.com/zZ102Dxih8 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Reaper’s Redemption Tour

Robert Whittaker (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) enters this fight looking to reestablish himself as a top contender after a challenging stretch in his storied career. Whittaker’s last outing was a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 in October 2024-a bout that saw him forced to tap due to a rear-naked choke that damaged his teeth, requiring dental surgery and a lengthy recovery. Prior to that setback, Whittaker had notched impressive victories over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov, reaffirming his place among the elite at 185 pounds.

Despite his recent loss, Whittaker’s resume is among the most decorated in the division. He has secured wins over a who’s-who of middleweight contenders, including Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, Darren Till, Yoel Romero (twice), and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Since moving up from welterweight, his only defeats-outside of the Chimaev fight-have come against champions Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. Now, with his health restored and motivation high, “The Reaper” is determined to prove he remains a force in the title mix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cage Punters (@cagepunters)

The Dutch Knight’s Meteoric Rise

Reinier de Ridder (20-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has wasted no time making his mark since joining the UFC in late 2024. The Dutch submission specialist, known as “The Dutch Knight,” arrived with a decorated background as a two-division champion in ONE Championship. Since his UFC debut, de Ridder has finished every opponent he’s faced-submitting Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland before scoring a stunning TKO victory over Bo Nickal, one of the promotion’s most hyped prospects, earlier this month.

RIDDER PRODUCES A HUGE UPSET! 😲 Reinier de Ridder ends Bo Nickal's unbeaten record in the UFC! What a finish 😮‍💨 Watch #UFCDesMoines LIVE on ESPN now 📺 pic.twitter.com/wj5dZBVicR — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

De Ridder’s grappling acumen is his calling card, with 13 of his 20 career wins coming by submission and 18 of 20 inside the distance. His ability to control and finish fights on the ground has translated seamlessly to the UFC, where he has quickly established himself as a legitimate threat in the middleweight division. The win over Nickal not only extended his unbeaten UFC run but also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus, further raising his profile.

This main event carries massive stakes for both men and the broader middleweight title landscape. For Whittaker, a win would reaffirm his status as one of the division’s elite and could propel him back into the title conversation. For de Ridder, a victory over a former champion would cement his arrival as a top contender and potentially set up a title shot.

UFC's Return to Abu Dhabi

UFC Abu Dhabi 2025 is shaping up to be one of the summer’s most anticipated events. In addition to the Whittaker vs. de Ridder headliner, the card is rumored to feature a pivotal matchup in the men's flyweight division between Asu Almabayev and Ramazan Temirov.

As July 26 approaches, anticipation is building for a main event that blends the proven pedigree of Robert Whittaker with the surging momentum of Reinier de Ridder. With both men eyeing a shot at middleweight gold, the stakes could not be higher. In a division hungry for fresh contenders and compelling storylines, Whittaker vs. de Ridder stands as a pivotal clash-one that could reshape the title picture and deliver another classic in Abu Dhabi’s rich MMA history.

With the middleweight division in a state of flux, the outcome of Whittaker vs. de Ridder could have ripple effects well beyond the immediate title picture. A dominant win for Whittaker would remind fans and analysts why he’s long been considered one of the most well-rounded fighters in the sport, while a statement victory for de Ridder would announce his arrival as a true elite in the UFC after conquering ONE Championship.

Both men bring unique skill sets and championship experience, ensuring a stylistic chess match that could deliver fireworks. Expect a raucous Abu Dhabi crowd and global attention on fight night as the MMA world tunes in. The world will be watching as two of the division’s best collide under the lights of the Etihad Arena, with legacy, redemption, and future title aspirations all on the line.