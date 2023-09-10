Newly signed UFC welterweight Charles Radtke defeated Blood Diamond in his debut at UFC 293 by unanimous decision. The crowd was booing him during the fight when the official scorecard and announcement were made. Radtke didn’t take too kindly to that and let them know how he felt calling them all an NSFW slur.

Throughout the fight, Radtke attempted to take the fight to the mat any way possible but Diamond’s takedown defense held up all fight so it just ended up with Radtke controlling him alongside the octagon. The crowd started to get restless with there not being enough action throughout the fight they just started to boo Radtke. Fortunately for Radtke, he fought a smart fight and was able to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards via unanimous decision 29-7, 29-27, 29-27.

The unfortunate part is that now the biggest win of his career will always be overshadowed by his post-fight reaction in his post-fight speech with Daniel Cormier. This has already caused a huge rumbling on X, formerly known as Twitter, as people were shocked to hear Radtke utter that atrocious word after a great performance on his part.

This could cause the UFC some major backlash if they allow their fighters to spread hate during their broadcasts. Dana White and the UFC brass may have to take action and that could be the last that we see of Charles Radtke. He showed some promise going in there and getting a dominant win in his UFC debut but that could be it just one and done on what could have been a promising career for Charles Radtke.

Charles Radtke’s behavior was unacceptable. The use of anti-semitic slurs and homophobic language is not only hurtful but also perpetuates hate and discrimination. It is important for athletes to be held accountable for their actions, and the UFC should take appropriate action against Charles Radtke for his behavior. It’s going to be interesting to see what actions Dana White and the UFC will take if they do at all after this.